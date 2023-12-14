Glasgow Rangers have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their players is facing four months out on the sidelines through injury, according to a fresh report.

Ibrox injury news

The Light Blues have Tom Lawrence, Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack all out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, but there is set to be another absentee from the matchday squad, although not for medical reasons.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League encounter vs Real Betis, Philippe Clement confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Todd Cantwell isn't available for selection due to personal circumstances.

In the Scottish Premiership last week, Danilo was named in the starting line-up for the 1-0 victory over Hearts, but after seriously damaging his medial ligament, the striker was forced off the pitch after 71 minutes and replaced by Kemar Roofe.

The Brazilian hasn’t had the easiest ride since joining from Feyenoord over the summer having previously spent five weeks away from the action with a fractured cheekbone, and if the following update is to be believed, the 24-year-old is facing even longer out this time around.

Danilo's gutting scan results

According to The Scottish Sun, Danilo is out for four months with his knee injury and isn’t expected to return for Rangers until April at the very earliest in what they describe as nightmare news.

“Rangers star Danilo has been given the nightmare news he’s facing four months on the sidelines. SunSport can exclusively reveal scans on Danilo’s knee have confirmed the 24-year-old requires surgery.

"Specialists have warned Danilo will need to undergo lengthy rehab before being able to return for Gers. No fixed timescale has been put on the striker’s comeback, but it’s expected he will be out of action until around April.”

Clement suffers blow over "excellent" Danilo

Since joining the club, Danilo has proved exactly why he was purchased in the first place because he’s posted 11 contributions, six goals and five assists, in 21 appearances, showing just how prolific he can be in the final third (Transfermarkt - Danilo statistics).

Sponsored by Adidas, the centre-forward also currently ranks in the 98th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, representing that he’s always able to get into dangerous positions (FBRef - Danilo statistics).

The Sao Paulo native is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder, but this is another attribute that the manager will have to cope without.

According to Josh Bunting, Danilo has been “excellent” during his time at Rangers, so it will be a real setback for Clement to lose him, therefore, everyone associated with the club will be hoping to have him back at their disposal as soon as possible.