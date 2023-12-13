Glasgow Rangers have been dealt a huge blow after learning that one of their top squad members could be ruled out for the rest of the season, according to a medical expert.

Rangers injury news

The Light Blues have Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Scott Wright all out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, so the club will have to try and continue to pick up positive results without having them at their disposal.

With regards to Kemar Roofe, Philippe Clement’s striker isn’t yet ready to play the full entirety of a game, but having got some minutes under his belt when coming off the bench in recent fixtures, it shouldn’t be too long before he finds himself back at full fitness in the Scottish Premiership.

Back in 2022, Steven Davis sustained a serious knee injury and the central midfielder therefore hasn’t played in almost a year, but while he hasn’t been able to make an impact on the pitch, he’s been more than pulling his weight off it during his absence.

The Northern Irishman was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Michael Beale, so gained some experience leading the team from the dugout, but going back to his playing situation, the 38-year-old is facing an extremely uncertain future.

Davis could miss the rest of the season

Speaking to Ibrox News, Dr. Rajpal Brar claimed that Davis might miss the remainder of the campaign for Rangers, but the positive news is that he isn't expected to require another round of surgery to further rectify his injury.

“Whether he’s able to play again comes down to how his knee responds to rehabilitation but there is a chance he does not this season. He’s taken the step of stepping away as coach to get back to rehabilitation full-time but that doesn’t guarantee the knee will get back to the required level of strength, mobility, neuromuscular control needed along with Davis having the confidence to play again.

"This doesn’t sound like a surgery is needed scenario, but rather whether he can physically get back to the required level scenario and he looks like he’s going to be out for several months.”

Clement has lost a real "leader" in Davis

During his time at Rangers, Davis has posted 97 contributions, 70 assists and 27 goals, from 359 appearances, showing the positive impact he can make in the final third, but he’s also comfortable playing in many other areas of the pitch (Transfermarkt - Davis statistics).

The Ballymena-born talent is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, with his ability to adapt to his manager’s demands and organisational skills having seen him hailed a “leader” by Josh Bunting.

With Davis having previously twice been named the Player of the Year, Ibrox supporters clearly adore him and it would be a real blow if the veteran was to decide to hang up his boots if he failed to return from this, so here’s hoping that he is able to stage his comeback in the near future instead of ending his career.