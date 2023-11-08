Four wins from five and their place confirmed in the Scottish Cup final, it's fair to say that Rangers have got off to a good start under new boss Philippe Clement. The former AS Monaco man has breathed new life into the Scottish Premiership giants, who may yet have a say in Celtic's pursuit of a third consecutive title and a first since the return of Brendan Rodgers.

With games coming thick and fast, Clement will simply be hoping to see the Gers continue their fine form and unbeaten run for as long as possible. That may prove more difficult, however, after recent injury news emerged to deal the new manager a frustrating blow.

Rangers injury news

Clement has already had to deal with several Rangers injuries during the early days of his tenure. The Belgian has been without John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Dujon Sterling, Nicolas Raskin and Rabbi Matondo at various stages in what has been a difficult few weeks when it comes to finding consistent options. Those absences make Clement's start all the more impressive, however, and beg the question as to just how good the Gers will be when the new manager has a full squad available.

The answer to that question looks unlikely to come anytime soon, though, with Clement confirming more Rangers injury news. The manager said, via Four Lads Had a Dream: “Ahead of Prague, You want to build from game to game, you want to give players a chance but we miss a few from the European squad. One player is unavailable but I will not tell you who. Minor [injury] but may not make it Thursday or Sunday.”

With that said, only time will tell just who it is that Rangers will be missing for their next Europa League clash, as Clement continues to remain coy over his squad's availability.

Rangers team news vs Sparta Prague

With the chance to potentially move top of Group C with a win over Sparta Prague, Clement must get his Rangers selection right from the players that he has at his disposal. The new boss has already faced the Czech Republic side in charge of the Gers, of course, when they held them to a 0-0 draw in Prague in just his second game in charge. Now on four points, two points adrift of group leaders Real Betis, Rangers have the chance to lay down a marker halfway through the group stage.

Having eased past Hearts to progress into the final of the Scottish League Cup last time out, the likes of Danilo and Ryan Jack could keep their starting place, whilst Cyriel Dessers may well get an opportunity to feature at some stage.

If the Scottish giants can go one better than their previous away day by defeating Sparta Prague, then it will show just how much they've improved in such little time since the arrival of Clement. Even without what is currently an unknown injury, the Gers have the opportunity to make it six games without defeat under their new boss.