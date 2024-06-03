Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement is showing no signs of relaxation, making moves to sign Jefte and Oscar Cortes in a bid to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

It looks like youth is clearly on his mind, as a current Arsenal teenager looks like he could be the next arrival at the Light Blues…

Rangers transfer news

Scotsman journalist Graham Falk has provided an update on the Light Blues transfer activity which concerns Arsenal defender Reuell Walters.

The player is out of contract and has apparently rejected a new deal to remain at the Emirates beyond this summer, indicating that he could be an ideal signing for Clement in the coming weeks.

Rangers have enjoyed some previous success in recruiting young talent from the Premier League, most notably Calvin Bassey back in the summer of 2020.

Rangers' next Calvin Bassey

The Nigerian defender moved north of the border four years ago, joining up with Steven Gerrard’s side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Arriving with plenty of raw potential, Bassey enjoyed a wonderful two-year spell at Ibrox which saw him win both the Premiership and the Scottish Cup while playing a key role as the Gers reached the 2022 Europa League final.

Top five transfer fees received by Rangers Player Fee Club joined Calvin Bassey £22.5m Ajax Nathan Patterson £16m Everton Alan Hutton £9m Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Van Bronckhorst £8.5m Arsenal Jean-Alain Boumsong £8m Newcastle United Via The Scottish Sun

His displays on the continent caught the attention of Ajax, who shelled out a fee of just under £23m to sign him in 2022, a deal that represents the biggest fee Rangers have ever received.

Could Clement replicate this move by luring Walters to Scotland in the next few weeks? Quite possibly; the youngster certainly looks to be the complete package.

The 6-foot gem has made a name for himself with various youth sides at the Gunners, making a total of 80 appearances for the U21 and U18 age groups over the previous four seasons.

Mikel Arteta clearly had big plans for the 19-year-old as he was named in the matchday squad now fewer than 11 times throughout the 2023/24 campaign, including in the Champions League, yet he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Walters was hailed by Will Balsam back in April as he went on a mazy run to set up Ethan Nwaneri’s goal during a youth match, saying: “Walters ability to carry through midfield and find runners in behind is what makes him such a special talent. Hopefully Arsenal find a way to extend his contract.”

Further lauded as a "ball-playing monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson, it looks as though Walters is set to become a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of this month and Clement should be doing everything he can to snap him up on a free transfer.

If developed properly and given consistent game time, Walters could raise his profile significantly in Scotland - as Bassey did after moving north of the border - which will increase his market value.

The Nigeria international has proven that in the past, giving young players a chance can certainly pay dividends, which suggests bringing the Arsenal teen to Scotland may be a wise decision by the 50-year-old.