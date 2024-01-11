Glasgow Rangers are clearly not resting on their laurels when it comes to improving their first-team squad this month.

Philippe Clement is aiming to strengthen across all areas of the pitch and the latest name to be linked is that of former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who is on his way out of Fenerbahçe.

This could be a move which supercharges their attack following the injury to Danilo and the wastefulness of Cyriel Dessers - who has scored just six league goals - but it is not the only position that needs to be looked at.

The left-back area is something that Clement will need to fix sooner rather than later, especially with the latest rumours linking both Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic with moves away from Ibrox.

Rangers could face problems at left-back

Yilmaz has not been offered the chance to enjoy consistent game time during his spell at the club, and he has been linked with a move to Hellas Verona this month, according to reports in Italy (via the Rangers Review).

Barisic may also be leaving sooner rather than later. The Croatian defender is entering into the final few months of his current contract at the club, and it remains to be seen whether Clement will offer him an extension.

AS Roma and Aston Villa had previously shown interest in luring the player from Scotland last year, but it looks as though a move to his homeland may be the most likely destination after a fresh update.

According to Index Sport, Dinamo Zagreb have scouted Barisic over the previous few months, and they could be set to offer him a contract ahead of a summer move to Croatia.

If Yilmaz does move on this month, Clement won't allow Barisic to leave mid-season, but it is clear he will need to sign another left-back ahead of the 2024/25 season.

There have been a few names mentioned, but it is Dutchman, Gijs Smal who could be the ideal candidate for the role.

Rangers transfer news – Gijs Smal

According to reports in the Netherlands (via the Scottish Sun), they claim that the Light Blues are monitoring Smal, who is currently playing for Dutch side FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Like Barisic, Smal’s contract is set to expire this summer and this could indicate that Clement may be able to sign him this month for a knockdown fee, especially if Yilmaz does depart Ibrox.

Related Rangers could forget about Doig with swoop for "aggressive" talent Rangers are eyeing a move for a Dutch left back this month

Due to his performances for the club since joining from FC Voldendam, it is clear they won't want to lose him anytime soon and this has been reiterated by their technical director Arnold Bruggink, who said:

"Of course we would very much like it if Gijs signed a new deal with us. But both parties have to want that. And we have to be realistic about that part of his future sadly."

Luring the 6 foot gem to Scotland could turn into a wise investment and the Gers have previously enjoyed success by signing players from the Dutch top flight.

Indeed, one of their finest defenders in the previous 25 years was signed from PSV Eindhoven in 1998 by former coach Dick Advocaat and went on to cement his legacy during five wonderful seasons in Glasgow – Arthur Numan.

Arthur Numan’s Rangers statistics

Smal could emerge as Numan 2.0 for the Gers, especially with his attacking traits and ability to bomb up and down the left-hand side of the pitch all match.

Having impressed during the 1998 FIFA World Cup for the Netherlands, Numan arrived in Scotland as part of Advocaat’s Dutch revolution, and he soon became a mainstay in the team.

He was part of the team which won the treble during 1998/99 and the double the following season, before falling behind Celtic under Martin O’Neil.

Arthur Numan's Rangers career Games Goals 2002/03 35 1 2001/02 45 2 2000/01 33 0 1999/00 42 3 1998/99 19 0 Via Fitbastats

Numan was at his finest in what turned out to be his last season at the club during 2002/03 as he won his second treble and featured in 35 matches across all competitions.

The Dutchman made a total of 174 appearances for the Gers, scoring six goals in the process, and is still fondly remembered by the Ibrox faithful.

Could Smal become the next great Dutch left-back to play for the Light Blues? Only time will tell but his performances lately suggest he could be ready to make the step-up.

Gijs Smal has impressed for FC Twente

The 26-year-old has already made 104 appearances for the club since joining three and a half years ago, registering 18 goal contributions during that time – four goals and 14 assists – which are solid numbers from a left-back.

It is clear that going forward and contributing towards the attack are his best traits and this has been evidenced with his statistics this season.

The former Voldendam gem has created one big chance and averaged 1.5 key passes per game in the top flight this season, despite starting only six matches.

Not only that, but Smal has also succeeded with 63% of his dribble attempts this term – 0.6 per match – while registering 1.4 shots per game, and it clearly proves that he is a constant menace in the opposition half of the pitch.

The Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson has lavished praise on the defender while analysing him amid the rumours linking him with the club, saying: “Smal would provide quality deliveries from the left-hand side while also being willing to actually run to the by line.

“He’s 5 years younger than Barisic and offers a bit more pace and aggression on that side.”

All this points to a very astute player who could potentially be an upgrade on Barisic and Yilmaz on the left side of the defence and making a swoop for him this month should be a priority for Clement.

Numan arrived from the Eredivisie amid much fanfare due to his displays for PSV, and he didn’t disappoint on Scottish shores, winning ten major honours during his time at the club.

Comparing Smal with a player such as Numan could perhaps put undue pressure on him to perform should he join the club, but if he hits the ground running, the comparisons could turn out fairly accurate.