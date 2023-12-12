Glasgow Rangers are interested in a loan move to sign an experienced defender in January, according to a fresh report this week.

The Scottish Premiership side recruited nine fresh faces during the previous transfer window, with eight of those putting pen to paper on a permanent basis, while Abdallah Sima was the only one to join for a temporary spell until the end of the season. The Light Blues will now be firmly in the process of identifying further targets ahead of the new year, and instead of splashing the cash just like they did before, it appears that the hierarchy could be set to look for more loan opportunities that are out there in the market.

Rangers eyeing Everton's Mason Holgate

Over the summer, Everton centre-back Mason Holgate completed a season-long loan to Southampton, and with no option or obligation to buy included in the agreement between the two parties, he’s failed to receive the game time that he left for in the first place.

England’s former youth international has made just four starts and one substitute appearance since the start of the season in the second tier (WhoScored - Holgate statistics), and the 27-year-old’s spot in the pecking order has forced his club to want to take action to change his situation, which has alerted Philippe Clement that he could be available.

According to The Sun, Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Holgate on a temporary basis, but they are set to face stiff competition from two other clubs who are also hoping to secure his services in January.

“Everton want to recall Mason Holgate from his loan spell at Southampton due to a lack of game time. Championship duo Middlesbrough and Watford as well as Scottish giants Rangers are waiting in the wings should Everton boss Sean Dyche call him back.”

Holgate is an "immense" defender

While Holgate isn’t the tallest for a centre-back standing at exactly 6 foot, he’s still proven what he’s capable of when handed the rare opportunity to play for Southampton, where he’s been averaging 2.8 clearances and 1.8 tackles per game in the Championship.

The Doncaster-born talent is also extremely calm and composed in possession, recording an 89.3% pass success rate which would rank him the second-best player on the ball compared to the current squad at Ibrox (WhoScored - Rangers statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, Clement’s target has therefore been described as an “immense” player on his day by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and there’s a chance that the board might already have a slight edge over their fellow competitors in the race for his signature. Holgate shares the same representative, New Era Global Sports, as Dujon Sterling (Rangers agents), so this existing connection that his management have to the club could give them an advantage when it comes to trying to get a loan deal over the line in January.