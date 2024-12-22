Rangers are now interested in signing an "outstanding" midfielder, having started gathering information about his situation at his current club, according to a report.

Rangers in need of new signings

Although results have been improving somewhat over the past few weeks, Philippe Clement may feel his side are in need of some reinforcements if they are to bridge the considerable gap to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

A new midfielder appears to be on the agenda for the Light Blues, with a bid of around £2m for NK Osijek's Marko Soldo looking increasingly likely as we approach the January transfer window.

The Gers are also keeping tabs on Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge this season, failing to start a single Premier League game since joining from Leicester City back in the summer.

Rangers' upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures Date St. Mirren (a) December 26th Motherwell (a) December 29th Celtic (h) January 2nd Hibernian (a) January 5th Dundee (a) January 9th

Now, Rangers are being linked with another move for a British midfielder, namely Isaac Price of Standard Liege, who is expected to leave the Belgian club in the near future.

The 21-year-old is not yet the subject of a concrete offer from either the Light Blues or another unnamed Championship club who are interested, but he is clearly on Clement's list of potential targets as we approach the January transfer window.

The youngster has been plying his trade in Belgium since the summer of 2023, and he also has experience at international level, displaying his attacking talents by scoring a hat-trick for Northern Ireland in their UEFA Nations League fixture against Bulgaria back in October.

Price impressing for club and country

Not only is Price impressing for his country, but he is also a key player for Standard Liege, regularly featuring in the starting XI, and he has displayed his versatility by playing in a defensive midfield role, central midfield and out on the right flank.

Although the midfielder scored a hat-trick for his national side, he mainly flourishes defensively, ranking in the 91st percentile for clearances and the 81st percentile for blocks per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Former Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken highly of the starlet in the past, while also tipping him for future success, saying: "Everton are very famous for bringing through their Academy players and I think there are a few boys here who have a chance to progress and play their part in years to come.

"I thought Isaac was outstanding today but so were the other boys when they came on - they did a really good job and helped us get the win."

As such, it is exciting news that Rangers are interested in the Northern Irishman, even though they are yet to submit a concrete offer, and they should continue to monitor his performances ahead of what is an important January transfer window for Clement.