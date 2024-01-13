Glasgow Rangers emerged from their hectic festive schedule in good shape as they won the League Cup while also progressing to the last 16 of the Europa League.

A derby defeat to Celtic wasn’t in the script, yet there is still plenty of time for the Gers to chase down their Old Firm rivals in the hunt for the Premiership title during the second half of the season.

Philippe Clement has already added to his squad, luring Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on a loan deal until the end of the season and this should give him some added firepower.

This surely won't be the only player joining the Ibrox side this month, especially with the plethora of names recently linked with a move.

While another left-back and midfielder should be high on his priority list, Clement must also add another striker and a move for Lawrence Shankland could be hotting up…

Latest on Rangers' hunt for a striker

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues have reportedly turned their attention back to signing Lawrence Shankland this month after a deal to sign Michy Batshuayi fell through.

The Hearts forward holds an interest in moving to the Ibrox side and with the club keen to boost their attacking options, a move for the striker makes perfect sense.

The Gers have held interest in the Scot for several months now, while club legend Barry Ferguson even suggested that Shankland would be an ideal fit for Clement, saying:

“Let’s start with Lawrence Shankland who catches my eye every time I see him play for Hearts.

“This guy has improved his game to such an extent over the last couple of years that I’m surprised he’s not been snapped up already but, watching him on Wednesday, I saw a ready made Rangers centre forward.”

One main stumbling block, however, could be the transfer fee. Hearts could expect a figure in the region of £3m for the player as they look to cash in on him as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract remaining.

There are only two and a half weeks left of the January transfer window and if Clement aims to add another trophy or two this season, he does not have long left to bring Shankland along the M8 to Glasgow.

Lawrence Shankland’s season in numbers

The Jambos managed to bring out the best of the former Dundee United striker last season as he ended the campaign having netted 28 goals across 47 matches, and it set him up nicely for 2023/24.

So far, the centre-forward has grabbed 18 goals in 28 matches this season, and he is currently leading the Premiership scoring charts with 13 goals – three clear of James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima – proving his credentials domestically.

Not only that, but the 28-year-old currently ranks first among the Hearts squad for shots on target per game (1.4), along with ranking third for successful dribbles per game (0.9) and third for key passes per game (1.3), indicating that he offers more than just a goalscoring threat in the final third.

This could be a bonus for Clement, especially as Shankland could link up well with other members of the team in order to create plenty of chances.

His style of play and performances so far this term suggests he could shine playing in front of Todd Cantwell, who has been rather underwhelming for long stretches of 2023/24.

Having someone like Shankland ahead of him, however, could perhaps unlock the Englishman and give him more space to thrive.

Todd Cantwell’s season in numbers

The former Norwich City starlet arrived to much fanfare in January 2023 as Michael Beale sought to improve his senior squad.

Only 18 months earlier, Cantwell had been valued at around £40m by Norwich amid a run of excellent form, yet he had failed to score for the club during the first half of 2022/23.

Todd Cantwell's domestic stats since joining Rangers 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 6 2 Assists 4 3 Key passes per game 1.3 1.4 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 1.2 Big chances created 5 1 Via Sofascore

He enjoyed a revival at Ibrox between January and May last year as he scored six times and registered five assists in just 20 matches, and it began to look like he was going to be a shrewd signing by Beale.

After 25 games in all competitions this season, however, Cantwell has scored just three goals and provided four assists, and it took him until November to open up his account for the campaign.

What hasn’t helped is having to play behind Cyriel Dessers on a regular occurrence, as the Nigerian has been poor since joining the club during the summer.

Having Shankland in as the lone centre-forward would allow the 25-year-old to shine. This season, Cantwell has averaged 1.4 key passes per game and created one big chance in the Premiership and this could benefit the current Hearts striker.

Additionally, the Gers dynamo has succeeded with 1.2 dribbles per game, and he often showcases a keen urge to get into threatening positions on a regular basis, again, something that could bode well should Shankland join the Gers.

Providing Shankland with plenty of goalscoring opportunities will lead to the Englishman registering more assists and thus boosting his confidence.

While the reported £3m may be the only dealbreaker, Clement could perhaps move a player or two on in the coming weeks in order to free up some of the wage budget and generate funds for more incomings.

The Hearts star has a proven record in Scottish football and, combined with his homegrown stature – which would benefit Rangers in European competitions – signing him could tick off several different boxes that someone arriving from overseas wouldn’t.

That’s not to say he is perfect, far from it, yet his ability in the 18-yard box is excellent, and all Clement requires is having someone in the penalty area who can be relied upon to score on a consistent basis.

Shankland is certainly an ideal candidate.