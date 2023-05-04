Goalkeeper Jack Butland is believed to be open to joining Rangers as pundit Craig Moore shares what he's heard on the transfer saga.

What's the latest Gers transfer news?

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Gers and manager Michael Beale, with arch rivals Celtic on the cusp of clinching a domestic treble and cementing their SPFL dominance yet again.

Many first team players are also set to leave on a free at the end of this Scottish Premiership season as things stand - leading to Ibrox chiefs having to make big decision in the transfer market.

To replace outgoing squad players, it is believed that they have been planning for next campaign behind-the-scenes, with approaches made for the likes of Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes.

Alongside the World Cup star, Rangers hold an interest in Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell, with Aberdeen star Leighton Clarkson also on the agenda as he stars for the Dons on loan from Liverpool.

However, one player who has been very heavily linked with a Rangers move is Butland, and reports have even suggested he is on the cusp of joining.

Now, speaking to The Go Radio Football Show (via Ibrox News), pundit and former Gers star Moore has weighed in on the matter whilst sharing what he's heard.

He believes that the 6 foot 4 shot-stopper 'wouldn't mind' playing for Rangers and is someone of 'real interest' to Gers chiefs as they scour the market for a goalkeeper - which is 'definitely needed'.

Moore said:

"I believe that he is someone that is of real interest to the football club, in terms of his ability. “He is a goalkeeper that would love to be playing more. He has a huge presence and by all accounts wouldn’t mind playing for Rangers. “Again, that is just what I am hearing. Rangers definitely need a number one goalkeeper.”

Should Rangers sign Butland?

Out of contract in the summer and available on a Bosman, we believe this is a move Rangers surely need to make - especially with Butland's real experience as an ex-Three Lions international and Premier League player.

Despite a lack of game time in the last year, the 30-year-old has been heralded for past performances, with former Stoke City boss Mark Hughes calling him 'excellent' after a performance away to Norwich.

Rangers would also be an excellent move from the player's perspective, as battling Celtic near the top of Scotland's first tier presents an exciting challenge.