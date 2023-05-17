Glasgow Rangers’ move for goalkeeper Jack Butland is thought to be at an advanced stage, according to The Daily Record’s Scott Burns.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale isn’t wasting any time in looking to strengthen his Light Blues squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Ibrox. A number of free transfers are being lined up by those in charge at Rangers, including Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling and Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Butland is another name who has been linked with a cut-price move to Scotland when he becomes a free agent in the summer. However, reports stated that a move was too expensive, with Gers chiefs sending scouts to watch ‘keeper Ivor Pandur in action for Fortuna Sittard over the weekend, with the 23-year-old seemingly an alternative target.

It looks as if a swoop for Butland is back on track, though, with Burns sharing an update in the last 24 hours. Writing for The Daily Record, the reliable reporter said that deals for Sterling and Dowell have been agreed and talks with Butland are at an advanced stage.

The club are also in talks with another two or three targets and they hope to make further progress on those summer deals in the coming days.

Where is Butland now?

Butland made the move to Manchester United back in January from Crystal Palace on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 30-year-old, hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, hasn’t made a competitive appearance for the Red Devils.

He didn’t turn out of parent side Crystal Palace in the first half of the season either, but should he head north as expected, Butland will provide Beale with plenty of experience.

The former England international has made 87 Premier League appearances, while he has turned out on 161 occasions in the Championship. Known for his time at Stoke City, Butland, once valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, could find a new long-term home at Ibrox, especially with Beale set to lose Allan McGregor in the summer.

Butland could therefore rival Robby McCrorie for a starting spot next season, and Rangers may be hoping he can have a similar impact to Joe Hart’s stint at rivals Celtic, with the Englishman playing a key role under Ange Postecoglou in recent seasons.