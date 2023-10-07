Glasgow Rangers are currently in turmoil, there is no doubting that. The Ibrox side succumbed to defeat to Cypriot side Aris Limassol in midweek during their second Europa League group stage tie and confidence is at an all-time low.

Michael Beale was relieved of his duties last weekend following the woeful 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Premiership and the Light Blues are now trailing Celtic by a staggering seven points, made even more remarkable by the fact the club have played just seven league ties.

With high expectations heading into the 2023/24 season, it has been nothing short of disastrous and the recent loss in Europe has summed it up rather well.

The supporters are having to watch a team of players in which the majority have either outstayed their welcome or aren’t good enough, while they were being coached by someone who had no clear playing style and this led to regression.

With Beale gone, thoughts now turn to his successor. Steven Davis is currently in interim charge at the moment, yet James Bisgrove will be keen on bringing someone new in as soon as possible in order to bring some calm to an otherwise turbulent period.

With any managerial dismissal, there are often a plethora of names being linked with the vacant role and the Ibrox hotseat is no different and Bisgrove has a big decision to make with regard to appointing just the 19th permanent manager of the club.

Who has been linked with the Rangers job?

One name that was doing the rounds was that of Frank Lampard, yet it now appears as though he is formally out of the , according to BBC Sport, and he will not be part of the final stage interview process which will take place next week.

Former Gers defender Kevin Muscat – who played for the club during their treble-winning 2002/03 campaign – has also shown interest in the role. The Australian is currently managing Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos and has won league titles in both Japan and Australia during his managerial career.

Pascal Jansen, the AZ Alkmaar boss, has also reportedly shown a keenness to be the next manager of the Light Blues having impressed in the Eredivisie since taking over his current side in December 2020.

Philippe Clement, a three-time title winner in Belgium, could potentially be a left field appointment and he is currently a free agent having been sacked by AS Monaco following the end of the 2022/23 season, despite leading them to a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

A new name has entered the picture however, as former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has instructed his representatives to register an interest in the role as he looks to return to the dugout having been dismissed by the German side in the summer.

With his previous managerial pedigree, plus a solid record in Europe, could Glasner perhaps be the best option out of all the candidates mentioned?

Who is Oliver Glasner?

The Austrian enjoyed a decent playing career which saw him make 571 appearances for SV Reid across nearly 20 years, and he won the Austrian Cup twice before he embarked on a coaching career following his retirement in 2011.

The 49-year-old took the reins at his old side in the summer of 2014 and lasted just a single season before moving to LASK, spending four years at the club, and clocking up 161 matches in charge, yet it was his spell at Wolfsburg which brought him more attention.

During his first season in charge, he led the German side to the last 16 of the Europa League while guiding them to a wonderful fourth place finish during the 2020/21 campaign and this clearly caught the eye of Frankfurt, who appointed him in the summer of 2021.

Journalist Ronan Murphy certainly believed he would be an ideal replacement for the departing Adi Hutter, saying: “OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed the appointment of Oliver Glasner as their new head coach.

“Excellent replacement for the outgoing Adi Hütter. Hopefully Frankfurt can keep most of their squad together to compete for the top four again next season.”

Although Frankfurt would only finish in 11th place in the Bundesliga during his maiden campaign, they shone on the continent, going on to set up a Europa League final clash with the Light Blues in 2022.

Of course, it ended in defeat for the Gers, but Glasner proved he wasn’t a one-trick pony on the continental stage by leading his side to the last 16 of the Champions League the season after. He was sacked in the summer and is currently a free agent, making the move even more appealing.

Would Oliver Glasner be an upgrade on Michael Beale?

The Austrian has managed 383 matches in his career and currently has a 1.72 points per game average, while seeing his team score 674 goals during that time period, proving that he does enjoy an attacking style of play.

In contrast, Beale has managed just 121 games during his brief managerial career to date and has a 1.78 points per game average, yet this is skewed due to how fewer games he has managed than Glasner.

Beale has seen his teams score 219 goals across these 121 matches, yet his clear lack of playing style ensured his quick demise at the Light Blues.

Glasner clearly had a vision at both Wolfsburg and Frankfurt, winning a European trophy with the latter, and it is evident he would be a massive upgrade on the former QPR coach.

Indeed, the Austrian just missed out on becoming the new head coach of the German national football side, further showcasing his ability and this is the sort of figure Bisgrove needs in charge of the side.

He appears to be one of the most qualified candidates for the role, and he certainly has the talents to turn around this Rangers squad and make them challenge for honours in the near future.

Another trophy-less campaign will not be tolerated, and the board have arguably the biggest decision in the club's recent history to make in the next week.

No pressure then.