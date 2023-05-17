Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to allow a number of their B team prospects to depart the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

The likes of Tony Weston and Charley Lindsay, among others, are set to be moved on by the Light Blues but they could be on the verge of losing a talent who they wanted to keep hold of.

Robbie Ure's deal is due to expire at the end of the month and Football Insider reported, earlier this year, that the teenager wants to leave the club after being offered new terms for less money than he is currently on.

The 19-year-old prospect has plundered 21 goals and ten assists in 43 appearances for the academy and first-team combined in the 2022/23 campaign and his impressive statistics in front of goal indicate that it would be a blow for the Gers to lose him on a free transfer this summer.

Ure has scored once in two senior outings for Michael Beale's side to date and has shown that he has the potential to be a senior striker at Ibrox in the future, which could save the club from spending millions in the transfer market on a new number nine from elsewhere.

Whilst the possible exit of the prolific teenage marksman could lead some supporters wanting Rangers to invest in another young centre-forward, the Scottish giants may already have a future star who could make the step up to Beale's team further down the line in James Graham.

Who is James Graham?

The 18-year-old gem is another B team striker who has played a backup role to Ure in the academy side this season, having made the step up from the U18s.

He joined from Ross County in the summer of 2020 and then-Head of Academy Craig Mulholland claimed that the teenager was being eyed by clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Scotland, which suggested that it was something of a coup to land his signature.

Mulholland also described the ace as a "dynamic, quick and tenacious forward with excellent energy and finishing abilities" and the youngster has showcased some of these qualities in the Lowland League this season.

Graham has racked up five goals and one assist in just 1,066 minutes of action in the division, which works out as a goal contribution every 177 minutes - or once every 1.96 matches.

His form has clearly not gone unnoticed at Ibrox as the club recently rewarded him with a new contract until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, keeping him at the club whilst the likes of Lindsay and Weston are released.

This indicates that they see potential in the teenager and Ure's exit could allow him to flourish as the first-choice option at the top end of the pitch for the B team next term, which could speed up his development and lead to him breaking into the senior squad in the future, thus saving Beale and the club's hierarchy millions in future transfer windows.