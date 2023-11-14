Glasgow Rangers decided to change their manager at the start of last month as they opted to ditch Michael Beale before a swoop for Belgian tactician Philippe Clement.

The former AS Monaco head coach has enjoyed a terrific start to life in Scotland with six wins and one draw from his opening seven matches in all competitions.

However, one drawback of bringing in a new boss after the transfer window has closed is that he did not have an opportunity to assess the squad before decisions were made on players, both in and out.

Clement may now keep a close eye on players who were sent out on loan over the summer; including academy centre-forward James Graham, who has produced more goals and assists combined for his current club and Rangers this season than current first-team attacker Kemar Roofe.

James Graham's season in numbers

The 19-year-old striker joined Annan Athletic on a season-long loan to gain regular first-team experience in the third tier of Scottish football this term.

His form for the third division club has not been particularly impressive as the teenage finisher has only produced one assist, with zero goals to his name, in eight league appearances so far - four of which were starts.

However, Graham did start the campaign with one goal and one assist in four Challenge Cup outings for the Gers B Team, which means that the forward has been directly involved in three goals in all competitions this season.

This has come after a return of five goals and one assist in 30 Lowland League appearances for the B Team throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Rangers signed Graham from Ross County for a reported fee of £45k in 2020 and then-Head of Academy Craig Mulholland hailed him as a "dynamic" and "tenacious" attacker.

Roofe's season in numbers

Meanwhile, Roofe has also struggled in front of goal this season for the Light Blues as he has been unable to provide a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch.

The Jamaica international has produced one goal in six Scottish Premiership appearances and 292 minutes of action, alongside zero goals and one assist in four Europa League and League Cup matches combined.

This means that the former Leeds United marksman has averaged one goal involvement, be it a goal or an assist, every five outings this season.

Roofe's career record since 2016 (via Transfermarkt) Statistic Leeds Anderlecht Rangers Appearances 122 16 88 Goals 33 Seven 37 Assists 14 Three Seven

Whereas, Graham's three combined goals and assists in 12 matches for Rangers and Annan this term works out as an average of one contribution every four games.

Roofe, who managed two goals and zero assists in six competitive clashes for the club last season, has not set the world alight and has the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Danilo ahead of him in the pecking order as it stands.

Graham has also not been in outstanding form for Annan but the youngster has, at least, outperformed Roofe's goals and assists combined this term and, hopefully, he will be able to improve his output for the third tier side and enjoy an impressive remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.