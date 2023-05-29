Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is facing a busy few months of transfer business following the conclusion of his side's 2022/23 campaign on Saturday.

The Englishman failed to win a single trophy in his first season in charge of the club, although he did take over from Gio van Bronckhorst during the break for the 2022 World Cup, and could use the window to upgrade his squad.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Sun reported that the Light Blues will listen to offers for Croatian centre-forward Antonio Colak in the summer.

The report claimed that MLS and German sides attempted to sign the ace in the January window and that the striker would be interested in completing a move away from Ibrox if a Bundesliga team is able to agree a deal for his services.

Beale could now brutally ditch the ex-PAOK finisher by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Jerry Yates from English side Blackpool ahead of next season.

Who is Jerry Yates?

He is a 26-year-old centre-forward who is valued at £4m by his current club, following their relegation from the Championship to League One.

The Englishman enjoyed a strong campaign in the second tier in spite of his side's struggles and eventual drop down to the third division and has shown promise as a goalscorer at that level.

Yates plundered 14 goals in 39 starts for the Tangerines and that was an impressive return when you consider that they only scored 48 times as a team in 46 matches, which means that the ace scored 29.17% of their goals.

Colak, meanwhile, found the back of the net 14 times in 25 outings in the Scottish Premiership. However, Rangers amassed 93 goals in the league and this means that the forward scored 15% of the club's goals in the division.

These statistics suggest that Yates, who was once dubbed "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, could improve his goal tally by playing in a side that can dominate games and score more as a team, as 29.17% of their strikes would roughly work as 27 goals in a side that scores 93 times.

The Blackpool star also created nine 'big chances' for his teammates and displayed his creativity from a number nine position, whereas the Gers dynamo only created three. This indicates that the English gem could offer far more in build-up play by providing the other attackers with opportunities to score.

Therefore, Beale could ruthlessly ditch Colak this summer by signing Yates to take his place as the now-League One marksman could be an upgrade on the 29-year-old.