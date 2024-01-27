Highlights Cyriel Dessers has been in great form for Glasgow Rangers, scoring in all three competitive matches since the winter break.

John Lundstram was the hero against St Mirren, delivering a key pass for Dessers' goal and impressing with his defensive work.

Lundstram's performance has been reminiscent of his previous form and he may earn a contract extension if he maintains this level of performance.

Glasgow Rangers made it three wins in a week with their 1-0 victory in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon against St Mirren.

Philippe Clement’s men were not at their best, but all that mattered was three points in a game which could have been a banana skin for the Gers.

The Belgian made a few changes from the win against Hibs, and it was Cyriel Dessers who proved he deserved a start as he slotted home the only goal of the match.

Having endured some criticism during the early stages of his spell in Glasgow, could this perhaps be a turning point?

Cyriel Dessers has scored twice this week for Rangers

Since the return to domestic football following the winter break, Dessers has found the net in all three competitive matches the Light Blues have played, taking his total to 12 for the season.

Along with his goal against the Buddies, Dessers also hit the woodwork and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, as he could have easily added to his tally.

It was tough going for the Ibrox side at times and the Nigerian striker looks as though he is beginning to finally showcase his talents on a more consistent basis.

The 29-year-old will be Clement’s main source of goals until Danilo returns from his injury, and his third strike in as many games this afternoon will give him plenty of confidence ahead of future matches.

It was John Lundstram, however, who proved that he was the real hero against St Mirren, and it is evident that he deserves an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of the campaign.

John Lundstram was excellent against St Mirren

The Englishman delivered a lovely pass over the opposition defence which Dessers latched on to and rounded the goalkeeper to open the scoring, proving that Lundstram can still deliver moments of quality during otherwise stale matches.

Going forward, the midfielder was in the mood as he created a big chance and made one key pass, along with taking two shots during the clash as he looked to extend their lead.

His forward runs meant he did lose possession 15 times throughout the game, but he more than made up for that with his defensive work, which included winning eight of his nine duels, as well as making one tackle and one interception, while he was not dribbled past once in 90 minutes.

The former Sheffield United gem also showed his desire to constantly get on the ball by taking 82 touches, and his performance was one that the supporters had come to expect from him under Clement.

This version of Lundstram is reminiscent of the one which helped power the Gers to a Europa League final two years ago, and should he maintain this level over the coming weeks, Clement may have no choice but to give him an extended contract.

When the 29-year-old is at his best, he improves the whole team, and with the chance of securing a treble during the next few months, he has more than just his future to play for.