As the summer transfer window approaches, Rangers will be perfectly placed to land some crucial reinforcements if they complete their sensational title comeback to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers transfer news

Despite their potential position as champions, however, the Gers are set to suffer several exits at the end of the season. As things stand, Rangers are set to lose Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin in free deals this summer as their contracts come to an end.

Leaving holes in their squad, Rangers have reportedly turned their attention towards potential replacements for those pending departures, with the likes of Arnaud Bodart linked and permanent deals for Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes potentially on the cards in the coming months. All three deals would be a step in the right direction for Philippe Clement's side, who could be left defending the Scottish crown next season.

One loan deal they are reportedly unlikely to turn permanent this summer is Abdallah Sima's from Brighton & Hove Albion, however, with the winger's price more than what the Gers can likely afford amid interest from the Premier League. Creating the need for a replacement, the Gers have turned their attention elsewhere.

According to Christian Martin via Sport Witness, Rangers have joined the race to sign Jhon Arias from Fluminense, rivalling interest from Atletico Madrid this summer. Ibrox chiefs have reportedly been wowed by the right winger's quick feet and could now look to make him their replacement for Sima in the coming months.

At 26-years-old, there's no better time than the present for Arias to make his move, especially with the calibre of clubs interested. Given competition from Atletico Madrid, securing Champions League football is now even more crucial for Rangers this season if they want to sign Arias in a deal reportedly set to be worth around £14m.

Arias would be an instant upgrade on Wright

If Rangers miss out on Arias, then they are facing the prospect of Scott Wright stepping into Sima's role on a permanent basis next season, which would be a downgrade. Arias, meanwhile, has all the tools necessary to replace the Brighton man, whether it be his end product, pace or ability to handle tight spaces.

Stats in all competitions (via Transfermarkt) Jhon Arias Scott Wright Appearances 14 28 Goals 5 2 Assists 2 0

So, it's certainly a deal that Rangers should be pursuing this summer as they look to kick off their first full season under Clement with a bang. The last thing those at Ibrox will want is to look back on losing Sima as a turning point in the Belgian's tenure, meaning that replacing him is crucial in the coming months.

Although it may come at the expense of Wright, the Gers must ruthlesssely replace the 26-year-old with the arrival of Arias, who has more than proved his talent during his time in Brazil with Fluminense.