Glasgow Rangers are in talks regarding a deal to bring Jonathan Panzo to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

Panzo currently plays his football for Nottingham Forest but spent the 2022/23 season out on loan at Coventry City, where he was a regular feature under Mark Robins, clocking up 32 appearances from 46 games in the Championship.

The Reds centre-back still has another two years remaining on his contract with Steve Cooper’s side, but having made only one senior outing since joining, is likely to be moved on during the upcoming window.

The Light Blues were previously reported to be considering a swoop for the out of favour 22-year-old because Michael Beale will be in need of backline reinforcements having confirmed the departure of Filip Helander, and if the following update is to be believed, negotiations have already begun over a possible deal.

Are Rangers signing Panzo?

According to The Daily Record, Rangers are “in discussions” with Nottingham Forest regarding a permanent summer switch for Panzo. Beale is a “long-time admirer” of the defender having managed him during his early years at Chelsea and had him “watched several times” last season.

The Ibrox outfit are at the “front of the queue” and “edging closer” to reaching an agreement worth £2.5m despite their target also attracting interest from Coventry and West Bromwich Albion.

Being considerably low down in the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, Panzo was right to join Coventry to receive more regular game time, and following some impressive performances at the Building Society Arena, it’s easy to see why he’s wanted by Rangers.

The England U21s former international averaged 2.8 clearances and two aerial wins per second-tier game last season, via WhoScored, not to mention that he won 32 out of his 45 tackles made so isn’t afraid to get stuck in and clear the danger for his team.

The London-born talent, who was previously hailed “enthusiastic” by Forest’s ex-youth coach Dave Rogers, is also capable of getting involved at the opposite end of the pitch having recorded one goal and assist apiece in 29 Championship outings.

Finally, Panzo is naturally a centre-back and has spent the majority of his career in that role but he also has the ability to operate out wide at left-back so he would bring welcomed versatility to Beale’s squad, therefore making him an ideal target to pursue over the summer.