Glasgow Rangers have started a fresh round of discussions regarding a summer deal for Jonathan Panzo, according to reports.

Is Jonathan Panzo leaving Forest?

The Nottingham Forest defender still has another two years to run on his contract in the Midlands, but having only ever made one senior appearance under Steve Cooper since joining, his future has been up in the air.

The Reds centre-back spent the whole of last season out on loan at Coventry City, where he racked up 32 outings and impressed during his performances on the road, which didn’t go unnoticed by Michael Beale at Ibrox.

The Daily Record recently reported that the Light Blues boss is a long-time admirer of the 22-year-old and previously held initial talks. They even claimed the Gers were in pole position to secure his target's services despite interest from West Bromwich Albion and his second home at the Building Society Arena.

Are Rangers signing Panzo?

According to Football Insider, Rangers have “begun a new round of talks” with Nottingham Forest regarding a summer switch for Panzo. The City Ground outfit are “holding out” for a fee of £2m so “negotiations are continuing”, but despite admiration from other suitors, chiefs are “hopeful” that an agreement can be reached.

The Scottish Premiership side previously got locked in discussions, but they have “accelerated in recent weeks”, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on moving forward.

Who else is Beale signing?

Rangers are reportedly close to announcing the arrival of Atalanta striker Sam Lammers after he completed a medical on Wednesday, and with negotiations ongoing, Panzo could follow in the footsteps of Lammers, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, and what a signing he would be.

The England U21s former international, who’s sponsored by Nike, averaged 2.8 clearances and two aerial wins per second-tier game last season, via WhoScored, so was a real rock at the heart of the backline for the Bluebirds.

The London-born talent, who has the versatility to operate at left-back, also got involved with efforts in the final third having posted one goal and assist apiece on loan, with Coventry boss Mark Robins describing him as a player who is “hungry” to achieve - exactly the attitude any manager looks for in a potential new recruit.

The Gers are additionally believed to be in talks with Cremonese regarding a deal for centre-forward Cyriel Dessers, so Beale isn’t wasting any time in getting fresh faces through the doors, and should Panzo be one of those, it would be a massive coup.