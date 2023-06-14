Rangers face a battle to secure the signature of Jonathan Panzo this summer, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that several clubs are keen to add him to their ranks.

Is Jonathan Panzo going to Rangers?

The defender spent the 2022/23 season out on loan at Coventry, with the player unable to break into the fold at parent club Nottingham Forest. However, the short-term spell in the Championship worked a treat for Panzo, as he became a first-team regular and helped his side reach the play-off final. He played in a total of 29 league games for the side and even produced one goal and one assist along the way despite being a part of the Sky Blues' backline.

These displays have led to interest in signing the player from Rangers this summer, with the Scottish Premiership side looking to strengthen their ranks. Reports have suggested that negotiations are already happening over a potential transfer for the defender and that a deal could be worth £2.5m, with Michael Beale's outfit in pole position to land the player during the transfer window.

However, a new report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Rangers might not find it so easy to get a deal done for Panzo. That's because while he states that talks are indeed "ongoing," there is plenty of interest and plenty of competition for his signature this summer.

Not only are English clubs queuing up to try and sign him but there is also interest from Germany in the centre-back as well. The journalist said: "Understand Rangers have also asked for Jonathan Panzo again as new centre back, talks are ongoing — but there are also German and English clubs keen on signing him."

How does Panzo compare to other defenders?

When you look at Panzo's stats across the last year and amongst those in the same position as him in the Men's 'Next 8' competitions (that's the eight leagues after the typical big five) he ranks very highly.

Offensively, the defender is one of the best in his position when it comes to scoring and having opportunities to score, with his non-penalty xG rate per 90 of 0.08 putting him in the top 19% in his position in that area. Not only is he a potential set piece threat but his ability in playing the ball out from the back and having the ball at his feet also stands out. He has a progressive passes rate of 3.98 per 90 for example - putting him in the 83rd percentile - and he also has one progressive carry per 90 too, which puts him in the top 15% in that figure.

It means that Panzo likes to get the ball himself, even as a defender, and is well capable of driving his team forward either with an exceptional bit of vision to pick out a teammate or even by dribbling and driving it himself. With Rangers wanting to be a side who play on the front foot, he would therefore fit in nicely if he did sign for the Scottish club.