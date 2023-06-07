Glasgow Rangers target Jose Cifuentes is set to fly in to complete a medical ahead of a move to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Who is LAFC's Jose Cifuentes?

The Los Angeles FC midfielder first arrived in the Major League Soccer back in 2020 and has since gone on to make a total of 113 appearances for Steve Cherundolo’s side, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, he’s likely to be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano credited the Light Blues with a strong interest in the 24-year-old and claimed that initial conversations are “going well” after Michael Beale and Co offered him an “interesting project”.

The Ecuador international also recently sparked excitement among supporters after he was spotted liking social media comments from fans welcoming him to the club despite a deal having not yet even been completed, though it sounds as if a move is pretty imminent.

Are Rangers signing Cifuentes?

According to The Herald, Cifuentes is “poised to quit” Los Angeles FC in the MLS and is “expected to jet in for a medical sooner rather than later” to finalise his switch to Rangers. Beale now “closes in” on securing his next new signing and one that will add “further strength” to the centre of the park, with all of the fresh faces set to join up with the rest of the squad in next month’s pre-season training camp over in Germany.

Could Cifuentes be a strong addition for Beale?

Rangers recently confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland so Beale will now be focusing on what other targets he can bring in next, and having been described as a “physical” central midfielder by Ecuador specialist Benedikt Duda, Cifuentes would be a fantastic addition at Ibrox.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £5k-per-week, is naturally stronger in the attacking aspect of his game, ranking in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons and turning his dribbling skills into results having posted five goal contributions (four assists and one goal) in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

Cifuentes, however, is also good at getting stuck in defensively having won 15 of his 19 tackles made since the start of the term so loves to dispossess the opposition and win the ball back for his side. For someone who has a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, this seems like a no-brainer of a deal to complete.