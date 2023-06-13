Glasgow Rangers have agreed a deal to bring Jose Cifuentes to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Is Jose Cifuentes leaving Los Angeles FC?

The Los Angeles FC midfielder has made 115 appearances for Steve Cherundolo’s side since joining back in 2020, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the calendar year, there’s a strong chance that he’s already looking to find his next destination.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano had name-checked the Light Blues as a potential suitor and claimed that conversations regarding a move were “going well”, and the journalist’s remark was soon backed up by a big development.

The Herald recently reported that the 24-year-old was poised to quit the Major League Soccer to fly over to Glasgow and complete a medical to finalise his move to Ibrox, a formality which sounds like it may have since been wrapped up if the following update is to be believed.

Are Rangers signing Cifuentes?

According to Football Insider, Rangers are “set to announce” the arrival of Cifuentes on a pre-contract agreement “soon”. The Ecuador international and the Teddy Bears have made a “breakthrough in talks” and the club are therefore “close” to publicly unveiling him as Michael Beale’s latest signing.

Cifuentes is naturally a central midfielder but is much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game, and having been dubbed the “beating heart” of a team by South American expert Tim Vickery, he would be a top-class recruit should he put pen to paper at Rangers.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £5k-per-week, ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons by players in his position and has recorded a total of 49 shot-creating actions so far this season which is the second-highest in his squad, as per FBRef, with this desire to drive forward resulting in him having three assists to his name in 13 MLS appearances.

The Esmeraldas native, who’s sponsored by Nike, would also provide Beale with wonderful versatility having operated in seven different positions since first bursting onto the scene, including four in the midfield and even all across the frontline, so is a great option for the manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.

Rangers have already completed the signings of Norwich City’s Kieran Dowell, Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland, and it would appear that Cifuentes is set to follow in their footsteps to become the fourth summer arrival walking through the doors at Ibrox.