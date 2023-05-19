Rangers have made a "very strong" offer to sign Los Angeles star Jose Cifuentes as journalist Stefano Navas shares news on Twitter.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Scottish Premiership side have missed out on silverware this campaign and have largely been overshadowed by Old Firm rivals Celtic, making preparation for next season absolutely imperative.

Rangers are also set to lose a number of both first team and fringe players in the coming weeks, with eight Ibrox stars about to leave the club for free at the end of this month.

The Gers and manager Michael Beale, as a result, are thought to be making moves behind-the-scenes and reports suggest that they hold a serious interest in Cifuentes.

As well as the Ecuador international, Rangers are chasing the likes of Jack Butland and Arsenal player Aaron Trusty - with the latter star shining on loan at Birmingham City over 2022/2023.

Going back to Cifuentes, overseas reporter Navas has shared his own update on Gers' pursuit of the 24-year-old on Twitter, claiming they have indeed made a "very strong" offer to sign him.

He explained:

This comes amid reports that Rangers are closing in on a move for the South American ace, with Navas' news that Cifuentes has already been in Glasgow surely coming as very promising.

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

The Ecuadorian could come as a very good acquisition for Beale if the club can get it done, especially considering he has played on the biggest stages in football.

Cifuentes, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is exactly the type of player Rangers should be aspiring to sign if they're to tussle dominance over the SPFL back from Celtic.

South American football expert Tim Vickery, speaking to talkSPORT (via Football Scotland), is certainly no stranger to the player's obvious "quality".