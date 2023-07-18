An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to secure their eighth new signing of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues have resumed negotiations with LAFC over a deal to sign central midfielder Jose Cifuentes ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the two clubs are now in talks to finalise an agreement as they already have the outline of a deal in place, with a figure of £1m being touted as a possible price for the Ecuador international.

It states that the Gers are confident of being able to secure the MLS star's signature as his club are not in action for the next month, which provides the Scottish giants with time to thrash out terms with LAFC.

The 24-year-old could join the likes of Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun and Sam Lammers in signing for Michael Beale this summer.

What type of player is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes is an all-action number eight with the quality to make an impact at both ends of the pitch for his side, which could make him the dream heir to John Lundstram at Ibrox.

The former Sheffield United ace has been a solid performer for the Light Blues since making the move from England during the summer of 2021.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 across 37 Scottish Premiership outings last season, which placed him joint-tenth within the squad alongside Ryan Kent.

Lundstram also chipped in with five goals and 0.5 key passes per match for his side. No central midfielder scored more goals than the 29-year-old, although he did rank 18th in the team for chances created per outing.

Defensively, the Englishman made 2.3 tackles and interceptions combined per clash, which was the joint-most of any player in his position for the club alongside Belgian dynamo Nicolas Raskin.

Cifuentes, however, could be an upgrade on Lundstram if he is able to carry over his form in MLS during the 2022 season to Scottish football.

The Ecuadorian averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 across 36 league matches and showcased his ability at both ends of the pitch.

Offensively, the talented maestro scored seven goals and produced 1.3 chances per match for his teammates, which led to 11 'big chances' created in total. This suggests that the potential is there for him to offer more than the Englishman in possession, certainly when it comes to scoring and creating goals from midfield.

Cifuentes also made 2.3 tackles and interceptions combined per game for LAFC, meaning he could offer a similar level of defensive protection in front of the back four in comparison to the current Gers star.

Therefore, the MLS technician, who his club's general manager John Thorrington claimed "has absolutely everything he needs to succeed", could be the dream heir to Lundstram as his contributions offensively and defensively make him an ideal number eight.

He is five years younger than the Rangers midfielder, and as a result, has the potential to be an upgrade in possession without weakening the defensive side of the midfield.