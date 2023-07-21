Highlights

Jose Cifuentes remains a target of Scottish side Rangers, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian has spent the last four seasons in the MLS but now looks set to depart the United States in search of European football.

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes is one of the MLS' most highly sought-after players.

The defensive midfielder joined the LA club in January 2020 for €2.73m(£2.3m) from CD Universidad Católica, and in his three years in America has made 121 appearances, scoring 15 and assisting 20 whilst helping the club win their first-ever MLS Cup as well as the Supporters Shield in the same season.

The Ecuadorian really caught the eye during the U20 World Cup in 2019, with South American football expert Tim Vickery full of praise for the player at the time, stating: "He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while."

The midfielder has reportedly been a target of both Celtic and Rangers for a number of years now, with the Bhoys interest dating back to 2019 following the U20 World Cup, however, it seems like Rangers may be the side to secure the 24-year-old's signature following a breakthrough in talks according to a report from FootballInsider.

Reports state that Cifuentes could be one of two new additions in the coming days for the Gers, with Feyenoord striker Danilo potentially becoming the third striking addition this window after the club submitted an improved £5.2m bid for the Brazilian forward

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Romano revealed that talks were progressing, with just a few issues to sort out before the transfer can be considered complete: "For Cifuentes they're negotiating for a long time. So there are still talks ongoing. Also, some crucial parts of the deal for the player side need to be wrapped, but this remains a very concrete possibility.”

Who could Jose Cifuentes be replacing?

There are two main candidates who could leave the club should Cifuentes join this summer.

Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara has fallen out of favour at Ibrox following the arrival of Michael Beale last season, leading to the manager declaring that the player "could be sold" this summer, with a report stating that recently relegated Leeds United could make a move for the 27-year-old for around £5m. Kamara has been pushing for a move this summer, with reports from Turkey suggesting that the Finland international had handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move away from the club just one year on from the defeat in the Europa League final.

Another player who could leave the club is Scott Wright. The winger reportedly was the subject of a concrete offer from former manager Steven Gerrard at his new club Al Ettifaq, however, he is now closing in on a move to Super Lig side Pendikspor, following in the footsteps of teammate Ryan Kent in heading to the Turkish league. Beale also seemed to confirm this move in the same interview when he confirmed that the club were closing in on signing Cifuentes, saying that Wright would be "limited for game time".

Cifuentes would be a fantastic purchase for the Gers, and would help the club close the gap on Celtic for next season.