LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes could turn down Premier League interest in favour of a move to Glasgow Rangers, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Cifuentes and Rangers?

The Ecuador international is reportedly close to joining Rangers, as LAFC are willing to sell for a minimal fee with his contract coming to an end.

The 24-year-old could be one of many signings at Ibrox this summer as Michael Beale aims to revolutionise the Rangers squad, and this could represent something of a coup given the other interest in him.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano revealed that Beale's project at Rangers has appealed to Cifuentes, and that talks are progressing.

"I think this could be a smart move for Rangers because Premier League clubs also wanted him, but Rangers are offering an interesting project. So, the conversation is going well," he stated.

What next for Rangers?

It is certainly a good sign for Beale that players the club are targeting view his project as one worth joining, and he will be hoping that Rangers can land as many of his first-choice targets as possible.

Cifuentes will help bring a fresher, younger presence to the squad alongside Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, who joined in January, and Beale seems keen to freshen up the squad with talent with potential and resale value.

The club are currently overseeing an exodus of players who have been instrumental to Rangers over the last few seasons, as Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are all departing on free transfers, and perhaps this has provided a lesson for the club when it comes to operating in the market.

The squad is in desperate need of a revamp following a disappointing campaign, and players have been hoarded for years, which allowed them to run down their contracts whilst their performance levels dipped.

Kent and Morelos for example, could have attracted significant transfer fees if they were sold earlier, but both are now leaving with Rangers failing to earn anything from their exits, and despite the excellent service both provided for years, neither performed well this season.

Targeting low cost signings like Cifuentes and Cantwell around the age of 24 is a smarter way to operate. They can arrive with points to prove, and if they perform well, then they can help bring success to Rangers whilst potentially attracting big transfer fees.

CIfuentes appeared for Ecuador at the World Cup, and has provided 33 goal and assist contributions in 111 games from central midfield in the MLS. His arrival can help pad the squad depth, and if he performs well, will be a good example of efficient scouting from Rangers.