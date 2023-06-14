An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to improve the quality of their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Josh Maja to Rangers?

According to Football Scotland, the Light Blues could make a move for Bordeaux centre-forward Josh Maja if they decide to revisit their interest in the Nigerian international.

The report claims that the player is not at the top of the club's shortlist of strikers that they want to bring to Ibrox this summer but has been mentioned in the past as a target.

It states that the 24-year-old is now available on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as he is not set to extend his contract with the Ligue 2 side, which expires at the end of this month.

Should Rangers sign Josh Maja?

Michael Beale must swoop to snap up the former Sunderland gem, whose natural talent was hailed as "rare" by ex-Rangers forward Jermain Defoe, as his form in the 2022/23 season suggests that he would be way better than Dutch forward Sam Lammers.

The Gers are reportedly finalising a £3m deal to sign the Atalanta star this summer but his record in front of goal in recent years leaves a big question mark hanging over his head.

Lammers scored two goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season and has only scored seven league goals since the start of 2019/20 - across the Eredivisie, Bundesliga, and the Italian top-flight combined.

Maja, on the other hand, is coming off the back of an exceptional year in the second division of French football with Bordeaux.

The English-born marksman plundered 16 goals in 34 starts and proved himself to be a reliable goalscorer at that level throughout the campaign.

He had a conversion rate of 21% and these statistics suggest that the £10k-per-week whiz could be a superior option to Lammers, who converted a dismal 4% of his efforts in the Serie A during the 2022/23 season as the Atalanta dud scored twice from 4.79 expected goals (xG) whilst on loan at Empoli and then with relegated Sampdoria.

The profligate Dutchman also only created two 'big chances' for his teammates in the Italian top-flight and Maja could offer more in that respect as the Bordeaux talent produced eight 'big chances' for his fellow forwards in Ligue 2 and registered six assists.

Although it is difficult to gauge the difference in quality between the two divisions, these statistics indicate that the Nigerian international would be way better for Beale than Lammers due to his very recent track record of excelling as a goalscorer and a creator, whilst the wasteful 26-year-old has struggled badly in recent years.

As such, Rangers must prioritise a swoop for Maja in the coming weeks.