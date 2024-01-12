Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be looking to add to the solitary signing of Fabio Silva in the coming weeks, especially with three trophies to aim for during the second half of the season.

With the League Cup already residing in the Ibrox trophy room, Clement has the opportunity to add the Scottish Cup and a Premiership crown to that - even the Europa League also represents a chance for further glory.

The Gers reached the final in 2022 and if Clement gets his team really firing in the coming months, anything can happen.

He will need to make a couple more signings, however, in order to add some depth to his first-team squad, which was decimated by an injury crisis prior to Christmas.

While Clement is rather thin with regard to his attacking options, adding another midfielder to the squad could be a shrewd move this month and the club have been linked with a South American gem recently…

Rangers transfer news – Steven Alzate

According to Belgian outlet DH Les Sports, at the start of January, the Light Blues were monitoring Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate ahead of making a potential move for the player this month.

Alzate’s contract at Brighton and Hove Albion expires at the end of the current season, and he is currently out on loan at Belgian side Standard Liege.

A recent update on his situation has seen several clubs emerge as contenders to sign the 25-year-old during the transfer window.

Club Brugge are one of the teams showing interest in the player, while there is also a Premier League side keeping tabs on Alzate, and it is evident that Clement faces some competition to lure him to Scotland this month.

The 49-year-old won't just be looking to strengthen his team for the second half of the season, but also for the foreseeable future, especially due to several of his senior players entering the final months of their current deals.

Indeed, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun and Jon McLaughlin could all depart in the summer for nothing.

It remains to be seen who will be kept, as several of these players have barely featured this term and Clement could free up a big chunk of the wage bill by allowing them to leave.

Lundstram is perhaps the player who has the best case for staying, mainly with his recent form under the Belgian, yet might he be moved on for someone younger? Especially if he demands a high wage.

John Lundstram has shone under Clement

The former Sheffield United midfielder has endured a rather Jekyll and Hyde stint at Rangers since joining in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer.

His first few months were marred with inconsistency, as he started just four times for the club prior to the first international break of the season, and it culminated with him being sent off against Alashkert in the Europa League qualifying round.

The £22k-per-week brute eventually settled into a role in the heart of the midfield and began to show his class, especially in Europe.

Lundstram was one of the stars as the Light Blues reached the final of the Europa League, with the Englishman netting against Borussia Dortmund and scoring the winner in the semifinal against RB Leipzig.

This led Ally McCoist to dub him a “cult hero” prior to the final, although they didn’t win the competition. A trophyless season in 2022/23 wasn’t great, but Lundstram has looked back to his best under Clement over the previous few months.

The 29-year-old started 17 of the first 18 matches Clement took charge of and in the league this term, Lundstram has an average pass success rate of 89% per game, along with recovering 6.9 balls per game and averaging 1.1 key passes each match as he showcases his class.

Clement will be looking to bring the average age of his squad down and Lundstram will turn 30 next month, which should deter the manager from offering him a long-term deal.

Could Alzate come in and replace the former Blades' midfielder this month? Time will tell.

Steven Alzate’s season in numbers

The Colombian international does have Premier League experience, featuring in the English top flight 43 times during his career.

He fell out of favour at Brighton during the last couple of years and his loan spell at Standard Liege has enabled him to return to the form which saw him be a key member of the Brighton team between 2019 and 2021.

Despite playing just 11 league matches this term, the 25-year-old has scored once and grabbed two assists while he has shone among his teammates across a range of metrics.

Alzate currently ranks third in the squad for big chances created (two) in the Belgian Pro League this term, along with ranking second for accurate passes per game (43.7) and first for tackles per game (2.4), indicating that he has been impressive in both an attacking and defensive sense.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo was hailed by journalist Bunting during his spell at Brighton, who said: “Steven Alzate superb again for Brighton, he is so creative, brings so much energy into the game.”

His form this season looks as though he is returning to this creative midfielder who not only can push forward and create chances when possible but can dictate the play from deep and provide a reliable defensive option in the middle of the pitch.

Lundstram, in all likelihood, will receive an extension to his contract, but it should only be a one-year deal as Clement looks to add some fresh blood to this area of the senior side.

Domestic statistics this season Steven Alzate John Lundstram Accurate passes per game 43.7 61.8 Big chances created 2 2 Key passes per game 0.6 1.1 Tackles per game 2.4 1.7 Total duels won per game 5 3.8

Alzate is four years younger than the Englishman and if given regular game time by Clement, he could soon take his place in the starting XI.

It is unclear whether Rangers will make an official approach this month, or simply secure his services on a pre-contract, but a move for the South American is imperative if the former Club Brugge manager wishes to add some steel to his midfield.