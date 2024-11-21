With the January transfer window now fast approaching, Glasgow Rangers are now being linked with a potential Ibrox free transfer in 2025.

Philippe Clement's side have been struggling for goals this season, finding the net just 16 times in 11 Scottish Premiership games, which is almost half as many as league leaders Celtic have scored and eight less than second-placed Aberdeen.

Among those thought to be catching the eye of the Bhoys are Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku, who has been described as "unplayable" by Posh manager Darren Ferguson, as well as Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

Ryan Kent has also been linked with a return to Ibrox, having had his contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce terminated by mutual consent last month.

Rangers eyeing free Brownhill move in 2025

Not every player Rangers are keen on is a forward, however. According to TBR Football, the 55-time Scottish champions are also interested in signing Burnley captain Josh Brownhill.

The English midfielder, who is Burnley's top scorer this season in the Championship with five goals, is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor and free to start negotiating with new clubs in January.

Celtic are also interested in the 28-year-old too but TBR Football claims that they and Rangers will struggle to compete financially with the long list of other clubs also eyeing a move for the Burnley skipper.

The publication reports that West Ham United, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion are all in contention to sign Brownhill, while clubs in Italy, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are circling as well.

According to TBR Football, Serie A trio Torino, Fiorentina, and Lazio are all ready to offer Brownhill a contract, and the former Manchester United academy player is now "giving serious consideration to a fresh start outside of the UK."

Last month, Brownhill spoke about his Burnley future with BBC Radio Lancashire. Asked if he'd like to stay at Turf Moor, he said, as relayed by the Burnley Express: “Yeah of course. It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine?

“I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals."

Despite initially claiming he wants to stay at Burnley, however, the midfielder, who joined the Clarets in a £9 million deal from Bristol City in 2020, went on to suggest that he could in fact leave the club come the end of the campaign.

“When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time.

“While I’m playing well, enjoying my football and scoring goals I want to focus on that and see where it takes me until the end of the year."