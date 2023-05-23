Glasgow Rangers forward Kemar Roofe “might have to look elsewhere” this summer should he not be able to maintain the level required to continue, according to BBC pundit Alan Hutton.

What's the latest injury news on Kemar Roofe?

The Jamaican forward sustained a serious knee injury back in October 2022 and has since missed 220 days of action - as well as 35 games, as per Transfermarkt - as a result of being on the sidelines, and has made zero starts and just three substitute appearances this season in the Scottish Premiership, via WhoScored.

The Light Blues striker’s contract is also set to expire at the end of next term, meaning that the upcoming window is likely to be Michael Beale’s final big opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing him on a free in 2024. Meanwhile, Roofe's future at Ibrox is already being questioned.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton claimed that whilst Roofe is capable of being an integral member of the squad, Rangers could look to sanction his sale if they believe that he’ll continue to have bad luck moving forward into next season.

He said: "I feel sorry for him, I do believe he is a really good player. I think he has probably been a miss for Rangers at certain parts of the season, especially with the likes of [Antonio] Colak injured and [Alfredo] Morelos not hitting the heights we would want.

"The big question mark is can he stay fit? It has been a problem. I genuinely feel for him, I have met him a couple of times and spoken to him about it and you could tell he was devastated.

"If he can’t stay to the level, he might have to look elsewhere, but where is he going to go if he can’t show that consistency? I do believe he has got a lot to offer if he can stay fit."

Should Rangers sell Kemar Roofe?

Rangers will find it difficult to make a decision on Roofe’s future considering that he’s only made three appearances under Beale, but based on his impressive form since joining back in 2021, they should retain the centre-forward’s services and give him a chance heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

The Teddy Bears’ “great talent”, as hailed by journalist Dean Jones, has clocked up 41 goal contributions (36 goals and five assists) in 78 Ibrox outings and has played a key role in the side’s success, having secured two trophies during his time in Glasgow so far.

Roofe, who earns £26k per week, is also likely to want to prove a point to the manager upon his return and show him that he’s capable of leading the line, so handing him the opportunity to do just that would be nothing less than he deserves.