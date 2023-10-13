Glasgow Rangers search for a new manager is approaching the final stages, and it looks like it could be between Philippe Clement or Kevin Muscat who will take over from Michael Beale, who was sacked a few weeks ago.

This season has already turned sour following a bad start by Beale, who led the Ibrox side to just eight wins across 14 matches, while failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

The Gers play Hibernian on the 21 October and James Bisgrove will be aiming to have a new manager in by then and Muscat could well be a popular choice.

Will Kevin Muscat be the new Rangers manager?

The former Light Blues defender has enjoyed a productive spell at Japanese side Yokohama F.Marinos, winning a J League title, and his former teammate, Barry Ferguson, believes Muscat could be the ideal person to take over from Beale.

He said: "Obviously, of the two contenders, I know Musscy [Muscat] better having played alongside him during his 12-month stay in Glasgow.

"I’ve heard folk say he’s inexperienced but he’s been managing for more than a decade now and has worked in three different countries.

"Things might not have gone so well for him in Belgium but he’s done really good things in both Australia and Japan, just as Ange Postecoglou did.”

The Australian could soon find himself to be the 19th permanent manager of the Gers in the coming days and if he hits the ground running and establishes a style of play which gets results, he will be popular.

One key thing the 50-year-old must do, however, is get the attacking players firing, especially Danilo, as he could be the key to any success Muscat has in Glasgow.

How many goals has Danilo scored for Rangers?

Muscat and his style of play has been previously hailed as “dynamic” by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, and this could bring out the best in the Brazilian if he is appointed as the new manager.

The 50-year-old favours a 4-3-3 formation which could work wonders with the players he would have at his disposal, unlocking Danilo in the process.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in ten appearances for the Light Blues since joining in the summer from Feyenoord, yet he has failed to achieve a solid run of games.

Danilo has started just four times for the club, and he suffered a fractured cheekbone against St Johnstone last month which rules him out until the end of the month.

Across 109 matches in charge of Yokohama, Muscat has seen his side score 209 goals and his style of play could work well at Rangers, as journalist Joshua Barrie stated he bases his philosophy on ‘quick attacks’ and ‘fluid movement in the final third’ which was clearly something Beale lacked in abundance, especially with the laboured performances over the last few months.

Danilo is more than able to provide a dangerous threat in the opposition third and should he be supplied with plenty of chances, which appears to be a theme under Muscat, then he could come back from injury and start to showcase his true potential under the former Light Blues defender.

If figures like Danilo - whom Beale recruited during the most recent transfer window - don't hit the ground running under new management, it could well prove to be a simply wasted and costly summer of business for those at Ibrox.