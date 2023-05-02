Glasgow Rangers are 13 points off the top of the Scottish Premiership and have already been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and Europe heading into the final month of the campaign.

It has been a disappointing season for the Light Blues as Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale have both failed, barring a sensational collapse from their Old Firm rivals in the final five games, to bring home a trophy.

Planning has already begun to right the wrongs in 2023/24 and one player who appears set to be on his way to Ibrox in the summer is attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell.

The Daily Record recently claimed that the Englishman will sign a three-year deal with the Scottish giants upon the expiry of his contract with Norwich City this summer, after already passing a medical.

Who is Kieran Dowell?

The £25k-per-week gem is a midfielder who can play out wide, as a number eight or in the hole behind the striker, and has been playing in the Championship for the Canaries this season.

Beale could now repeat the trick he played with Todd Cantwell, who arrived from Norwich in January and also plays in the attacking midfield positions, by bringing in the 25-year-old's former teammate.

Since joining in the winter window, Cantwell has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances in the Premiership.

The English dynamo has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.33 and chipped in with two goals and four assists in ten starts, after failing to produce a single goal or assist in nine Championship starts for Dean Smith in the first half of the campaign.

How has Kieran Dowell performed this season?

The Canaries no.10 has had more success in the second tier of English football than Cantwell this term.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and assisted three, whilst creating six 'big chances', in just 14 starts for the Yellows, which shows that the mercurial playmaker has the quality to be a goalscoring threat while also consistently creating chances for his teammates.

Dowell, who was once hailed for his "beautiful technique" by journalist Josh Bunting, has provided 23 key passes in the Championship and could - like Cantwell - be an exceptional option for Beale to call upon in the Premiership.

His former Norwich teammate has already taken to the Scottish top-flight like a duck to water and that bodes well for the chances of Dowell translating his impressive form over to Scotland next season.

Therefore, the Gers head coach could repeat the masterclass he played in securing Cantwell's signature in January by swooping to sign the former Everton academy graduate to bolster his attacking options this summer.