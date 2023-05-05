Rangers are inching closer to the signing of Championship midfielder Kieran Dowell with a medical held, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Gers transfer news?

The Scottish Premiership giants have endured a season to forget overall, with two managers overseeing a lacklustre campaign as arch rivals Celtic chase a domestic treble.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who led Rangers to a Europa League final last year, was relieved of his duties after a poor start with Steven Gerrard's former assistant Michael Beale picking up the pieces since.

A plethora of both first team and fringe members of the squad also look set to depart Ibrox on a Bosman this month, with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Kieran Wright all out of contract (Transfermarkt).

Rangers have been planning a major summer overhaul behind-the-scenes, according to reports, as the club make contact with a few key transfer targets. Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has apparently been subject to an approach from Beale's side.

As well as the aforementioned midfielder, goalkeeper Jack Butland and Aberdeen winger Leighton Clarkson have been heavily linked, but Football Insider reporter O'Rourke has a big update on Dowell for supporters.

The Norwich City star, who is set to leave on a free at the end of this season, has completed a medical at Rangers as his signing 'inches closer'.

Dowell apparently snubbed a new deal at Carrow Road, in order to depart and start a new chapter, with Beale personally giving the green-light for Rangers to make this move.

The 25-year-old, as a result, is on track to become their first signing of the summer barring any last minute complications.

What could Dowell bring to Rangers?

A former Premier League player with both Norwich and Everton, Dowell could bring both quality and experience to Glasgow as a creative midfield force.

The Englishman has been brilliant under David Wagner this season, chipping in with eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists) domestically, even despite the Canaries missing out on promotion.

With no jump back up to England's top flight beckoning for Dowell, the next best thing is definitely a move north of the border, where he could well help to bridge the gap between Rangers and Celtic.

As Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos near departures, Beale will need all of the attacking reinforcements he can get.