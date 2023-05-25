Kieran Dowell has already spoken to Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of his proposed move to Ibrox, insider Dean Jones has claimed.

What's the latest on Dowell and Rangers?

The 25-year-old is set to join Rangers on a free transfer this summer, following the expiration of his contract at Norwich City.

The English midfielder, who has been hailed as "outstanding", has made just 23 appearances this season in what has been an injury hit campaign, but has scored five times and provided three assists for the Canaries.

He will be following the footsteps of Todd Cantwell, who has impressed since his move from Norwich in January, and he has reportedly already spoken to his former teammate about the move.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones indicated that the pair had conversations prior to Dowell's decision to move up north to Ibrox:

"The path from Norwich has obviously been trodden before, and Dowell will have checked out this one with Cantwell, no doubt, to get the lowdown and what he will be becoming part of," he stated.

Can Dowell become a success at Rangers?

There have been numerous occasions where Rangers turned to the Championship side for players. Cantwell has been impressive since his arrival, but in years gone by the likes of Russell Martin and Graham Dorrans have been less successful.

There will be concerns over Dowell's injury record, given that he has failed to make more than 26 appearances in any of the last three seasons, and if he is unable to maintain his fitness, he may not be able to make an impact like Cantwell has.

The attacking midfielder could add some experience as Michael Beale aims to rebuild the Rangers squad, having previously played for Nottingham Forest, Everton and Sheffield United amongst others, but it remains to be seen how he will fare in Scottish football.

His conversations with Cantwell were clearly positive as he elected to join him in Glasgow, and given how Cantwell has rediscovered his form, Dowell may be hoping for a similar rejuvenation.

Cantwell's career had hit a crossroads when he arrived at Rangers, but he has quickly made himself popular at Ibrox with five goals and five assists in his first 18 appearances for the club.

There is going to be a lot of turnover within the Rangers squad, with the likes of Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos departing for free, and bringing Dowell in on a free could be an inexpensive way to fill the depth of the squad.