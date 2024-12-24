Rangers and technical director Nils Koppen are believed to be targeting players in a specific country ahead of the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

The Gers will feel that they have turned a corner of some sorts under Philippe Clement, following a slight improvement in results in recent weeks, allowing themselves to gain a little ground on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race. A 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham in the Europa League was also a good result.

While the Hoops still have a big lead at the top of the table, Rangers have at least managed to narrow the gap to nine points, and they will hope to gradually close in on their rivals as the weeks and months pass.

For that to happen, reinforcements could be needed in the January window, however, giving Clement the extra depth that he craves in his squad. Standard Liege youngster Isaac Price is one player who has been linked with a move to Ibrox, with the 21-year-old starting 16 matches in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season.

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has emerged as more of a high-profile option for Rangers, too, having struggled to be a key player under Enzo Maresca this season, following his move from Leicester City in the summer. The Englishman could be a great signing for Clement, adding genuine quality in the middle of the park.

Rangers and Koppen eyeing players from Belgium ahead of January

According to a fresh claim from Ibrox News, Rangers will turn their attention to signing players from Belgium ahead of January, as they look to bolster Clement's squad.

It is stated that Koppen is "gathering information about potential targets" in the country, although the Gers' technical director "does not have anything imminent in the pipeline" currently.

This has to be seen as encouraging for Rangers, in terms of it being clear that they are showing an element of intent ahead of the January window opening next week.

Granted, there are no specific players who are mentioned, but it suggests that Koppen is working hard to bring in individuals who can enhance the Gers' hopes of pulling off a miraculous comeback in the title race. Clement himself has hinted at a "hectic" January taking place, too, saying:

"It's always a hectic period because players start to doubt whether to stay or not, there are a lot of talks from us with players and their agents to convince them about things."

It will be interesting to see if Koppen's Belgian scouting mission comes to anything, but Price could be an excellent choice to come in as a long-term option with lots of ability.

The Northern Irishman has flourished in a Liege shirt, but also for his country, scoring four goals in six UEFA Nations League appearances, showing that he is already a force at both club and international level at the age of just 21.