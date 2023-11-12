Glasgow Rangers head into the international break off the back of a victory after they beat Livingston 2-0 away from Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

The Scottish giants dominated the Scottish Premiership match and came away the deserved winners as Philippe Clement continued his unbeaten start to life with the Light Blues since he replaced Michael Beale in the dugout.

A deflected strike from Cyriel Dessers and a penalty from James Tavernier secured all three points for the away side, who also had two goals disallowed and missed a penalty.

Academy graduate Ross McCausland caught the eye with a bright display out wide but it was Tom Lawrence who stole the show with his exceptional display as a number ten.

Ross McCausland's performance vs Livingston

The Northern Irish whiz enjoyed an impressive afternoon against Livingston as he was handed a start on the right wing by Clement and was unfortunate not to have his first senior goal for the club.

His sublime finish into the top corner was disallowed for a soft foul by Abdallah Sima in the build-up to the finish, which was a disappointing moment for the youngster.

Statistic McCausland vs Livingston (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.4 Shots Two Dribbles completed One of three Key passes Zero Pass accuracy 82%

However, he also won the first penalty that Rangers were awarded as his clever touch past Shamal George forced the goalkeeper to take him down, which resulted in Tavernier missing the target from 12 yards.

It was a brilliant first start for the 20-year-old whiz and he will be hoping that it is enough to secure his place in the XI for the clash with Aberdeen after the international break.

The player who, arguably, impressed the most with his phenomenal showing against Livingston, though, was Lawrence in the attacking midfield role.

Tom Lawrence's performance vs Livingston in numbers

The Wales international was rewarded his second Premiership start of the season and produced an impressive display that suggests he deserves more starts moving forward.

Lawrence lined up behind Dessers as the number ten for Rangers in their 4-2-3-1 system and was able to constantly terrorise Livingston with his superb attacking play.

The former Derby County forward had 42 touches, completed 100% (1/1) of his attempted dribbles, and had one shot at the opposition goal throughout his 78 minutes on the pitch.

However, it was his outstanding creativity that caused constant problems for the opposition. Lawrence produced five key passes - five more than McCausland and more than any other player on the pitch - and assisted the opening goal for Dessers with a fantastic reverse pass that sent the Nigeria international through on goal.

No Rangers player has averaged three or more key passes per game in the Premiership so far this season, which illustrates how impressive the talented gem's five chances created on Sunday were.

His magical pass to Dessers for the first goal set Rangers on their way and set the tone for the game as his passing quality was on display throughout, as evidenced by the four other chances that he created.

Hopefully, this is the start of a successful run of starts in succession for Lawrence and the 29-year-old sensation will be able to finally hit his stride in a Light Blues shirt.