Rangers are thought to be leading the race to sign an in-demand player, who could even end his holiday early to complete an Ibrox move.

Rangers secure three summer signings

The Gers, manager Philippe Clement and director of recruitment Nils Koppen have already sealed summer deals for Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala, with the latter of the three the latest to sign, penning a pre-contract agreement from AC Milan.

Koppen said after securing a move for the young defender: “We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad. He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff. We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”

The three new arrivals could be just the start of a busy summer in Glasgow, with Rangers also thought to be at the front of the queue to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth between £1m-£1.5m. That would be four new additions, and by the looks of things, Rangers are working on a fifth signing and are also in pole position just like they are with Kabadayi.

Rangers leading race to sign Connor Barron from Aberdeen

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are ready to step up their interest in Connor Barron, who is out of contract this summer from Aberdeen.

The central midfielder is also wanted in England and Italy, with Cagliari specifically named, but it is Rangers who are leading the race as it stands. In fact, it is added that ‘Barron has been on a short break in Portugal but could fly back for a medical and contract talks’. Should Rangers win the race for the Scot, they will need to agree on a compensation fee with Aberdeen, or otherwise it could go to a tribunal.

Barron has come through the academy at Pittodrie and has made senior 76 appearances for the club, 42 of which came during the 2023/24 season. Scotland U21 manager Scot Gemmill praised Barron late last year, calling him “impressive”.

"Connor is very impressive on and off the pitch the way he conducts himself. Put yourself in the shoes of this young player, he had a really tough year in terms of injury.

"I think it is another example of how the U21 team can help these young players. Connor played for us when we last played Belgium in Belgium, he was excellent and playing against a player that I believe signed for a club in the Bundesliga for around €10m. These are the opportunities where our young players can go face-to-face with the very best in Europe. Connor has shown in his performances for the U21s that he can do that and I give him big credit for that.”