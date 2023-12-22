Still unbeaten after 15 games, with just three draws in that time, Philippe Clement has got off to the perfect start at Rangers and has turned the Scottish Premiership's title race on its head. When the former AS Monaco manager arrived at Ibrox, the thought of stopping Celtic from adding to their dominance seemed a mere fantasy. 15 games later, however, and Rangers are two points behind Brendan Rodgers' men with a game in hand.

Now, the Scottish giants could turn to the January transfer window to ensure that they take advantage of Clement's incredible start and seal their first league title since the 2020/21 season, with one Premier League star reportedly eyed.

Rangers transfer news

The fact that Clement hasn't even had his first transfer window at Rangers yet makes his start all the more incredible. The new boss inherited a struggling squad from Michael Beale, before turning that squad of strugglers into a potential squad of champions. When January arrives and Clement has the chance to make his stamp on the side, the Gers could get even better, especially if they land one specific Premier League forward next month.

According to O Jogo, Rangers are leading the race to sign Fabio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The Midlands club are reportedly willing to let the young forward go after he has struggled to establish himself under Gary O'Neil in a chapter of his career to forget in England.

If Rangers do want to land Silva, however, they will have to fend off interest from Celtic, who are alongside their Old Firm rivals in the race for his signature come the winter window. It could be a transfer that eventually decides the title if Silva finds his best form at either club, meaning that Rangers will be extra keen to get one over on Celtic off the pitch.

"Generational" Silva needs fresh start

After Wolves met Silva's reported price tag of £35.6m back in September 2020, he arrived full of hope from Porto that he could be the man to lead the line for the Premier League side. Things just haven't worked out though, and Silva's goals total of just five in 72 appearances sums up a period to forget for the 21-year-old.

In need of a fresh start, a move to Rangers could be the perfect opportunity. The Gers have so far failed to find a forward capable of replicating the output of Alfredo Morelos, but if Silva arrived and found his best form, he could burst into life and all but seal the title for Rangers. At his best, the forward has earned plenty of praise in the past, including from Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

Shi told the club's official website after Silva joined: “Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class. He has the ability to drop in to link play and hold the ball up to bring others into play. He always then looks to get in the box and his movement and intelligence in the penalty area is as good as anyones. Fabio has the potential to be a generational talent and for us to see him develop under Nuno is very exciting. He is the type of player our fans will love.”