Glasgow Rangers face their most important match of the season so far as they take on Aberdeen in the League Cup final at Hampden this afternoon.

The Ibrox side haven’t won the competition since a 2-1 victory over Celtic in 2011 and the 12-year wait must end this weekend.

Philippe Clement’s men warmed up for the clash by defeating Real Betis 3-2 in Seville and this will give them plenty of confidence heading into the tie.

One thing is for certain, Sam Lammers must drop to the bench for the final as he struggled in midweek.

Sam Lammers’ game in numbers vs Real Betis

The Dutchman played the full 90 minutes yet took only 36 touches and completed just 16 passes all match, indicating how wasteful he was when the ball was at his feet.

The 26-year-old also managed to lose possession 15 times during the encounter and this can't be afforded against Aberdeen today.

Lammers failed to generate any sort of attacking contribution as he failed to take a single shot along with delivering just one successful cross, and he must be dropped to the bench.

Todd Cantwell missed the Europa League clash due to personal reasons, but he will hopefully be back available and should be unleashed against the Dons.

Todd Cantwell’s season in numbers

The £22k-per-week gem hasn’t quite enjoyed the most fruitful of seasons in front of goal, scoring just once across all competitions, although he has managed to register four assists.

There were a few occasions where Clement deployed him on the right wing and this didn’t exactly suit his skill set, and it culminated in the Englishman being subbed after just 36 minutes against Aris Limassol last month.

Following that match, he reverted to his preferred number ten role, and it worked wonders against St Mirren just a few days later as he made four key passes and created a big chance during the win.

Lauded as a “god given” talent by his former youth coach Gary Cockaday during his early years spent at Norwich City, Clement will be hoping he is raring to go this afternoon.

The Gers don’t have the best of records against Aberdeen this term, failing to win either of their domestic clashes so far and the 3-1 loss at Ibrox back in September proved to be the final straw for Michael Beale.

His sacking has allowed Clement to take over, and he has reinvigorated a stagnating side and, with one crucial victory already this week, another win at Hampden today would boost the club heading into the next few games.

Cantwell must be given the nod over Lammers and he ranks fourth across the squad for key passes (1.6) and for successful dribbles (1.1) per game in the top flight this season.

While not at his sparkling best, Cantwell has shown flashes of his talents under the Belgian and with the chance to win his first trophy with the Light Blues, the 25-year-old will surely be up to the task.