It looks set to be a busy summer for Rangers, who have reportedly learned just how much they'll have to pay to sign a player who Philippe Clement personally wants to bring to Ibrox in the coming months.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have already sealed their first deal of the summer, welcoming Jefte to replace the departing Borna Barisic. Speaking to the club's official website, the Brazilian said: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club. I am already looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

After bidding farewell to John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe among others too, Jefte is unlikely to be the last name through the door this summer, especially if Clement gets his wish after learning one particular asking price.

According to Chris Jack of Rangers Review, Lens now want £4m to sell Oscar Cortes this summer as they look to recoup the initial sum they paid to sign the winger from Colombian club Milloarios in 2023.

In a hefty but affordable price, Rangers must now make a decision in the coming months, with Clement personally looking to welcome the winger back following his loan spell in the season just gone. Whether those at Ibrox decide to give the Belgian what he wants remains to be seen, however, ahead of his first full season in charge in Scotland.

Rangers only saw glimpses of "creative" Cortes in loan spell

After a frustrating injury cut his loan spell short, Cortes is at risk of becoming a Rangers case of what might have been if he doesn't seal a permanent move to Ibrox this summer.

The winger, in the six Scottish Premiership games that he did play managed one goal and one assist as he started to find his feet, before injury struck just one month into his loan spell. Described as a "creative" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Cortes now needs a consistent chance to prove himself in Scotland.

It's certainly a positive sign that Clement wants to sign Cortes too, who must have made an impression on the Rangers manager. Meanwhile, the fact that he has continued his recovery from injury in Scotland suggests that he is well aware of the unfinished business that he has at Ibrox to create an interesting few weeks.