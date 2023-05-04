Glasgow Rangers are reportedly eyeing up a player who could come in as a possible John Lundstram upgrade heading into the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Leighton Clarkson to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues are one of the clubs eyeing up the central midfielder from Liverpool ahead of next season.

The report claims that Aberdeen want to sign him on a permanent basis after his current loan with the Scottish side expires but they will face competition from Michael Beale and Celtic.

It is stated that the Gers boss is a big fan of Clarkson as the Englishman worked with him during his time as a coach in Liverpool's academy set-up.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Reds will be willing to cash in on the gem or how much they would demand for his services if they were to do a deal.

How has Leighton Clarkson performed this season?

The 21-year-old has been in terrific form for the Dons in the Scottish Premiership and his displays suggest that he could come in as a big upgrade on current Gers midfielder Lundstram.

Clarkson has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.14 across 29 appearances for Aberdeen in the top-flight this term and has caught the eye with his ability in and out of possession, with journalist Theo Squires claiming that the magician has been "thriving".

On the ball, the £3k-per-week youngster has produced four goals and seven assists, whilst creating 1.7 chances per game for his teammates. This shows that the ace has the ability to be a difference-maker in the final third at this level by providing a goalscoring threat and opening up defences for others to score.

The Liverpool gem does not shy away from the other side of the game, though, as the Englishman has made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per outing and won 60% of his ground duels, which shows that the maestro has a strong defensive presence and does not get bullied in the middle of the park.

Lundstram, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 in 32 league appearances and chipped in with five goals and zero assists - creating 0.5 chances per match - with that showing the 29-year-old does not offer as much as the possible summer signing in what he provides on the ball.

The ex-Sheffield United man has also made 2.1 tackles and interceptions per game and lost 54% of his battles on the ground, which indicates that Clarkson would be an upgrade on him from an efficiency perspective out of possession.

Therefore, Beale could land a big upgrade on Lundstram by securing a deal to sign his former player.