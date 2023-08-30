Glasgow Rangers are willing to sanction a temporary exit for Leon King this summer, and a reliable journalist has revealed that he's already got a whole host of clubs queuing up to secure his services.

When did Leon King join Rangers?

Rangers have had King on their books for the whole of his career having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team last summer, but during the previous campaign, he only made nine starts in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scotland youth international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but it looks like he’ll have to complete a move elsewhere should he want to receive more regular game time moving forward, and if he departs, he won’t be short of potential suitors.

According to Football Insider back in March, Premier League sides Manchester United, Newcastle and Leeds all sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old live in action ahead of a possible move this window, and they have now been given a boost after learning that their target has been put in the shop window.

Is Leon King leaving Rangers?

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed that Rangers and Michael Beale are happy to listen to loan offers for King so that he can get some more minutes under his belt, but equally wouldn't mind him remaining at Ibrox beyond September 1st. He wrote:

"Rangers are exploring loan opportunities for centre-back Leon King. Clubs in England & Europe are keen. It's not a foregone conclusion that he will leave, but to gain more experience, Rangers are open to loaning him to a club that will suit his style of play & development."

What height is Leon King?

Standing at 6 foot exactly, King isn’t the tallest of centre-backs, but he still possesses a great physical presence at the heart of the backline when handed the rare opportunity to play, as shown by the level of his performances last season for Rangers.

The CAA Base Ltd client, who earns £4k-per-week, averaged 1.9 clearances and 1.3 aerial wins and tackles per league game during the previous term, via WhoScored, so is a no-nonsense defender and is strong at clearing the danger both on and off the ground.

The Barrhead native also has the ability to operate at left-back and right-back alongside his usual position, so he would provide any manager with wonderful versatility, another reason as to why he would be an attractive option for plenty of clubs considering a swoop.

King has bags of potential to offer and will no doubt go on to become a “big player” for the long-term future of the Teddy Bears, according to journalist Josh Bunting, but for now, it could make sense to send him out on loan so that he can gain the necessary experience and exposure that he needs before returning to fight for his place north of the border ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, making this one to watch in the final days of the window.