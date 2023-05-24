An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to add to their forward options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Matija Frigan to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues have enquired to Croatian side HNK Rijeka as they plot a potential deal to sign striker Matija Frigan ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the young centre-forward is one of a number of players on the club's shortlist as they attempt to replace Alfredo Morelos, who is leaving on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the month.

It is stated that Dinamo Zagreb have offered £3m for the number nine and it remains to be seen whether that is enough to tempt Rijeka into cashing in on their starlet.

What is Matija Frigan's style of play?

The 20-year-old is a centre-forward who is capable of scoring a variety of goals and he could develop into Michael Beale's own version of Lazio and Italy star Ciro Immobile, who stands at 6 foot 1.

In the top tier of Croatian football, Frigan has plundered 14 goals and three assists in 26 appearances and, despite turning 20 in February, is proving himself to be a lethal marksman at first-team level.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig, earlier this year, compared the youngster to Immobile and dubbed him as a similar player. He also hailed the Rijeka star as a "complete" striker.

Kulig also listed "finishing, instinct, movement, heading, ambidexterity" as Frigan's main strengths and this is backed up by his performances.

During his short senior career to date, the 6-foot marksman has scored five goals with his right foot, eight with his left foot, and four with his head.

This shows that the Croatian U21 international is a multifaceted no.9, who is capable of scoring in a variety of ways, which makes him a threat in any position in the box as the ace can find the back of the net with both feet and his head.

Immobile is a similar type of player as the Italian international has scored at least 32 goals with his left foot, head, and right foot throughout his career, which means that he can score in a variety of ways, rather than being restricted to one foot - for example.

Frigan may not end up scoring over 300 career goals in just 548 appearances, like the Lazio star, but his form for Rijeka and his complete style of play indicates that the ace has the potential to be Beale's own version of Immobile - scoring goals on a regular basis from a multitude of positions in the box - for Rangers in the years to come.

There is no guarantee that the prospect will be able to adapt to Scottish football, but it is a gamble worth taking for the Light Blues when you consider the huge impact the dynamo could make for the club if he hits the ground running.