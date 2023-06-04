An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to land a replacement for Alfredo Morelos in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Haji Wright to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues have opened talks with Turkish side Antalyaspor over a deal to sign centre-forward Haji Wright ahead of next season.

The report claims that the Gers are now attempting to negotiate a fee for the American international's signature and that he is valued at £7m by his current club.

It is stated that the Scottish giants have made the number nine their first-choice target to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch, with Matija Frigin and Tasos Douvikas named as players they are also interested in.

Would Haji Wright be a success at Rangers?

The former Schalke 04 dynamo could be a huge success at Ibrox as the 25-year-old has the quality to come in as a big upgrade on Morelos, who departed on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the start of the month.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Wright has been on fire for Antalyaspor in the Super Lig and found the back of the net 15 times in 27 appearances so far - one goal every 1.8 outings.

The American gem, who has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99, has also created four 'big chances' and showcased his ability to bring others into the game.

Morelos, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.89 in the Scottish Premiership and contributed with 11 goals and four 'big chances' created in 32 outings - one every 2.9 appearances.

This was after the Colombian international plundered 11 goals in 26 games in 2021/22 in the top-flight for the Light Blues, whilst the USMNT talent struck 14 goals in 32 matches in the Super Lig that season.

These statistics over the last two campaigns suggest that Wright, who was once lauded as a “dangerous striker” by former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt, could offer more in front of goal than the free agent based on his impressive strike rate in Turkey.

The Antalyaspor star, who scored once at the World Cup in 2022, would also be able to offer more physicality at the top end of the pitch. He has averaged 5.3 duels won, including 2.2 aerial battles, per game this season and Morelos only won 1.9 battles, including 0.9 in the air, per outing in the Premiership.

This suggests that Wright puts himself about and is a nuisance to the opposition defenders by consistently challenging for balls and competing for 50/50s, whereas the ex-Rangers forward rarely engaged in physical contests.

Therefore, the 25-year-old marksman could be a big upgrade on Morelos as he has the potential to offer Michael Beale's side more of a goal threat and a greater presence on the pitch.