An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Anastasios Douvikas to Rangers?

According to TEAMtalk, Gers boss Michael Beale could launch a swoop to sign Greek international centre-forward Anastasios Douvikas from FC Utrecht ahead of next season.

The report claims that the Light Blues are eyeing up the Eredivisie striker and that they could be competing with Scottish rivals Celtic to land his signature, with the Hoops having also been touted with an interest in the ace.

Earlier this month, Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam claimed that the Dutch club are looking for a fee in the region of €12m (£10m) before they will cash in on their top players, with the marksman being named as one of their biggest assets.

How has Anastasios Douvikas performed this season?

The 23-year-old centre-forward has been in prolific form in the Eredivisie in 2022/23 and the no.9 could come in as a big upgrade on current Gers striker Kemar Roofe.

Beale, in March, confirmed that the Jamaican attacker will miss the rest of the campaign through injury and this means that the dud will end the season with just three appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

He has only played 24 games in the division since the start of last term and this shows that the ex-Leeds poacher is rarely available for selection, with injuries plaguing the dynamo.

Roofe racked up 11 goals - scoring every 2.18 outings - and one assist in that time and that is a decent return in front of goal but Douvikas could come in and offer far more reliability in his availability whilst also being able to provide a greater threat in the final third.

The Greek international, who is also seven years younger than the Gers man, has played 65 Eredivisie games since the start of last season and has plundered 18 goals and four assists in 31 matches in the current campaign - a strike every 1.72 clashes.

This shows that the 23-year-old is more durable, based on his vastly superior appearance record, and has the potential to score goals more frequently than the Light Blues liability.

Douvikas, who was hailed as "sharp" by journalist Josh Bunting, has created seven 'big chances' for his teammates in 22/23 and Roofe has provided his fellow Rangers players with four in the last three years combined, which suggests that the Utrecht star would offer far more creativity from the number nine position by providing others with opportunities to score on a regular basis.

Therefore, Beale could land a big upgrade on the ex-Anderlecht striker by beating Celtic to the signing of the Eredivisie titan in the summer transfer window.