An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to add to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Anastasios Douvikas to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues have registered an interest in signing centre-forward Anastasios Douvikas from FC Utrecht in the coming weeks.

The report claims that the Gers are on the lookout for a replacement for Alfredo Morelos, who is set to depart on a free transfer this summer, and the Greek international has emerged as one of their targets.

It is stated that the Eredivisie outfit are demanding a fee in the region of £6.9m for the prolific marksman and it remains to be seen how much Michael Beale's side are willing to pay for him.

Who is Anastasios Douvikas?

The 23-year-old striker has caught the eye with his impressive performances in the Dutch top-flight this season and he could form an exciting partnership with Kieran Dowell at Ibrox.

In the Eredivisie this term, Douvikas - who was hailed as "sharp" by journalist Josh Bunting - has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 and has plundered 19 goals in 24 starts, which shows that the dynamo has the quality to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

No Rangers player managed more than 16 goals in the Scottish Premiership in 2022/23 and this indicates that the Utrecht forward has the potential to come in as Beale's go-to man for goals next season.

The signing of Dowell on a free transfer from Norwich City could allow the Greek international to thrive even more as the Englishman is a creative midfield maestro that could provide the striker with the chances he needs to be a success in Scotland.

Over the last 365 days, the ex-Everton man ranks in the top 25% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions for assists per 90 (0.24) and has racked up 0.20 xAG per 90.

In the 2020/21 Championship campaign, the magician created 0.31 xAG and made 5.12 shot-creating actions per 90 and this placed him in the top 3% of players in his position in that division, which shows that the wizard excels at opening up opposition defences for his teammates.

These statistics show that the 25-year-old has the playmaking quality to be a consistent provider for Douvikas in the final third, which could allow the Greek ace to flourish in front of goal.

The Utrecht star could also return the favour as the 23-year-old has created seven 'big chances' for his teammates in the Eredivisie and Dowell, who scored 12 goals in 72 games for Norwich, could profit from that by getting on the scoresheet for himself.

Therefore, they could form an exciting partnership at the top end of the pitch for Beale next season and the head coach should be hoping that the club are able to secure a deal for Douvikas in the coming weeks.