An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to bolster their attacking midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Luis Palma to Rangers?

According to Light Blues insider The 4th Official, the club are keen on a swoop for Honduras international Luis Palma from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in the summer transfer window.

They Tweeted: "I have only done stories I am confident about, and according to a few people I have spoken with, the Rangers interest in both Cyriel Dessers and Luis Palma is real."

This comes after Football Insider reported, last month, that the Gers are not in talks with Aris over a deal to snap up the forward, who is wanted by multiple unnamed clubs in Europe

Would Luis Palma be a good signing for Rangers?

The 23-year-old has the potential to be an excellent addition to the squad as manager Michael Beale could unearth his next Mason Mount by striking a £4.3m deal for the attacker.

Rangers' head coach worked closely with the Chelsea midfielder during his time at Stamford Bridge working in the academy and is said to have played a key role in the England international's development.

As recently as 2021, it was reported that the player continues to make contact with Beale to pick his brain and ask for advice, which shows how much of an impact the Gers boss had on Mount.

The 24-year-old ace has gone on to become a regular at Chelsea in the first-team and has racked up 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances so far, whilst mainly being deployed as an attacking midfielder but also out wide at times.

Palma could arrive at Ibrox and be Beale's own version of the Blues dynamo as his form for Aris in Greece suggests that he has the potential to make a huge impact in the final third for Rangers.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the Honduras international, who has mainly played as an attacking midfielder and left winger in his career so far, produced 11 goals and four assists in 20 starts in the Greek top flight.

This shows that the attacker is capable of frequently finding the back of the net from a midfield position, much in the same way that Beale taught the now-England star to do.

He created 1.4 chances per game for his teammates in the division, a number not too dissimilar to the creative impact made by Mount, who scored 13 goals in the last two top-flight seasons combined. On top of that, the England international produced 1.8 key passes in 2021/22 and 1.3 in 2022/23.

These statistics suggest that Palma, whose goal contributions were hailed as “brilliant” by agent Paulo Hernandez, has the potential to be a Mount-like figure for Beale at Ibrox.