An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to improve their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Sam Lammers to Rangers?

According to Monday's edition of The Scottish Daily Mail [via Ibrox News], the Light Blues are keeping tabs on Sampdoria's loanee centre-forward, Sam Lammers.

The report claims that the Dutch number nine is one of a number of players on the club's shortlist as they attempt to replace Alfredo Morelos, who is set to depart on a free transfer this summer.

It is stated that the Serie A attacker, whose parent club is Atalanta, is also out of contract in the coming weeks and this means that the Gers could snap him up for nothing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Sam Lammers?

He is a 26-year-old striker from the Netherlands who has struggled since leaving his home country to play in Italy and Rangers could get him back to his best by partnering the ace with Todd Cantwell next season.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, Lammers has scored five league goals for Empoli, Atalanta, Sampdoria, and Eintracht Frankfurt combined and this run of form does not suggest that the attacker would be a good signing for the Light Blues.

However, the former Dutch U21 international, who talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed as "two-footed", enjoyed a prolific spell in the Eredivisie and for PSV at youth level and Michael Beale could have some player on his hands if he is able to get him on top form.

Lammers scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances for Heerenveen in all competitions in 2018/19 after he caught the eye during his time in PSV's academy.

The marksman plundered an impressive 46 goals and 21 assists in 101 appearances for the Dutch giants at U19 and U21 level combined.

These statistics suggest that the £17k-per-week finisher has the potential to be a prolific scorer, and provider, at Ibrox if he can get back to the levels of form he displayed at PSV and Heerenveen and Cantwell could help him to do just that.

The Englishman was a shining light in the Scottish Premiership in the second half of the season after joining from Norwich in the January window.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36 across 14 appearances in the division and contributed with six goals and four assists from the middle of the park.

The maestro also created five 'big chances' for his teammates and made 1.3 key passes per game, which shows that the magician is capable of opening up the opposition's defence to create opportunities for his teammates.

Therefore, Cantwell could be exactly the man Lammers needs to return to his goalscoring best as the Norfolk-born wizard could present him with chances to find the back of the net on a regular basis in the Premiership, which could make them an exciting pairing for the Light Blues.