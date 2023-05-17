Rangers have "definitely had talks" with Malik Tillman about a permanent move to Ibrox in the summer, according to BBC pundit Alan Hutton.

Will Malik Tillman sign for Rangers?

The Gers have the option to buy Tillman for £5m from Bayern Munich in the summer, but the player himself has said his chances of completing a permanent switch to Ibrox are 50/50, with it currently "completely open."

The American has made it clear he enjoyed his season on loan with the Light Blues, saying: "I had a great time here. It might not be the end here so we will see what's going to happen in the summer."

Despite enjoying his time in Glasgow, there have been some reports the 20-year-old is not looking to sign permanently, with journalist Jonny McFarlane claiming that he "views his future elsewhere", despite the deal between Rangers and Bayern Munich being "done".

Hutton is more positive about the Gers' chances of signing the starlet on a permanent basis, although he does not think it is worth reading into the fact he recently flew back into Glasgow.

In an interview with Football Insider, the pundit said: “He flew back after the injury but you know what it is like when you are a loan player. You might have a rented property, you need to sort things out.

“He will have definitely had talks with the club. I am pretty sure he would have had conversations with Michael Beale.

“I am pretty sure there will have been talks going on to see where his future lies.“

Would Tillman be a good signing for Rangers?

The attacking midfielder has certainly done enough to impress his teammates this season, having been hailed as "phenomenal" by John Lundstram earlier in the campaign.

With ten goals and four assists to his name in the Scottish Premiership, the youngster has recorded the fourth-highest number of goal contributions of any Gers player this season, which is a stellar effort, given his age.

There has been criticism of the Bayern loanee's work-rate, with pundit Frank McAvennie also claiming he goes missing in games, saying: "He can be outstanding for 20 minutes then you will not see him for the remainder of the 70 minutes."

However, Tillman has plenty of time to iron out any problems, and his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses, meaning he would be an excellent signing for Rangers this summer.