Glasgow Rangers have begun pre-season training this week as the 2024/25 campaign looms on the horizon.

Philippe Clement will be determined to right the wrongs of last season – losing both the Premiership and Scottish Cup to Celtic – as he looks to make his mark on the current squad.

The transfer business has been solid, if unspectacular, thus far, as five players have left while five new arrivals have joined the Light Blues.

This is hopefully just the start, as plenty of talented individuals have been linked with a move to Ibrox in recent weeks. The question is, does Clement have the funds to sign them all?

The Belgian will be hoping to replace some of those who departed at the end of last season, especially Abdallah Sima, who enjoyed a wonderful season in Scotland last year.

Abdallah Sima’s Rangers statistics

The Senegal international winger joined on a season long loan deal last summer as Michael Beale sought to improve his faltering attacking options.

The 22-year-old had failed to make a single appearance for Brighton and Hove Albion, yet it didn’t take him long to settle into life in Scotland.

Between August and January, he netted 14 goals in all competitions, becoming a key member of the first team squad.

He suffered an injury while representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, however, which ruled him out of 14 games, disrupting the momentum that he had built up during his first six months at the Light Blues.

Despite an injury-hit final six months, it looked as though Clement was keen on signing the winger on a permanent basis ahead of next term, yet it swung on the transfer fee that the Seagulls would demand.

A few months on from this initial interest, nothing more has materialised with regard to bringing him back to the Gers, which indicates that Clement has moved on and is seeking other targets.

Abdallah Sima's statistics last season for Rangers Metric Premiership Europa League Goals 11 3 Assists 2 0 Big chances created 2 0 Key passes per game 0.8 1 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 1.8 Shots on target per game 0.9 1.3 Via Sofascore

Could he turn to the Netherlands in order to forget about the Brighton starlet? As the Light Blues appear keen on signing a winger who shone in the Dutch top flight last season…

Rangers eye up move for Moroccan winger

It is no secret that Clement is turning to previously untapped markets in order to sign players for the club.

According to Dutch presenter and reporter Mounir Boualin (via The Daily Record), the Gers are showing interest in winger Couhaib Driouech, who starred for Excelsior in the Eredivisie during 2023/24.

His contract is set to expire in 2025 and the club are open to selling him this summer for the right fee, rather than lose him for nothing when January comes around.

The Ibrox side could face some competition, as RC Lens are keen on the youngster, while Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are said to be sniffing around the Moroccan starlet in a bid to bolster their squad.

His performances last season have certainly grabbed the attention of some big clubs. Could he be the answer for Clement to solve his issues on the left flank?

Couhaib Driouech’s statistics last season

Despite Excelsior suffering relegation from the top flight last season, the performances of Driouech came so close to preserving their status in the Eredivisie.

Across 35 matches in all competitions, the 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered eight assists, predominantly from the left wing slot, but he was also able to operate on the right flank in several games, highlighting his positional flexibility.

Among his teammates, the winger ranked first with regards to Sofascore rating (7.18) in the Eredivisie, while also ranking second for goals and assists (12), second for shots on target per game (0.8), first for big chances created (nine) and for successful dribbles per game (2.3), which indicates that the player offers much more than just a goal threat in the final third.

Not only that, but when he is compared to his positional peers in similar leagues, the Moroccan also stands out. Indeed, he currently ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries per 90 (5.77) and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90 (2.81) over the previous 365 days in the men’s next 14 competitions.

This is further evidence of his ability to burst down the wing and take on opposition defenders with ease, something that Rangers badly need heading into the new season.

What Couhaib Driouech can offer Rangers

As mentioned, the Excelsior star offers both a wonderful attacking threat in front of goal but is also able to create a plethora of chances for his teammates due to his sublime dribbling ability and creative powers.

Clement will be looking for more players to step up and contribute goals and assists next season. Signing Driouech could be vital in this regard.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson praised the youngster amid the links to the Light Blues, saying: “Couhaib Driouech (good luck with that) was one of the best dribblers and most exciting wingers in the Eredivisie last season!

“Excelsior were relegated so that could mean he’s available at a cut price, one to watch.”

If the Belgian can secure a move for the wide man this summer for a cut-price fee, it should be a deal he is all over, especially with the qualities that he could offer the club going forward.

Sima’s goals will be hard to replace next season, but if Driouech comes in and hits the ground running, he could be an instant hit among the Ibrox faithful.

It is refreshing to see Clement pursue targets who have gone under the radar of later, rather than spend massive wages on players who are seeking one last big payday before retiring.

This new strategy may be a gamble, but it is one the club need to take in order to try something different, as the same approach hasn’t gotten the Gers anywhere in recent years.

The next few weeks could be interesting indeed, especially with the amount of players Rangers have been linked with.