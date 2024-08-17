Glasgow Rangers are already out of the Champions League prior to the playoff round following their defeat on Tuesday evening.

The 2-0 loss to Dynamo Kyiv, while expected given the state of the current squad – piles the pressure on Philippe Clement to try and strengthen his team before the window closes at the end of the month.

Several positions lack the depth required to challenge across all competitions this season. At this current moment in time, there are gaps all over the squad.

Injuries were a big factor in the lack of success during 2023/24 and considering the season is already two weeks old, Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz may be set for spells on the sidelines.

The latter hasn’t enjoyed the best of times at Ibrox with regard to injuries. Might his latest one rule him out for a prolonged period?

Ridvan Yilmaz suffered an injury against Dynamo Kiev

The Turkish defender has been the number-one choice at left-back so far this season, emerging from the Borna Barisic shadow which had been cast over him since joining the club in 2022.

There is no doubt that he has potential, but Yilmaz needed consistent minutes to build up some confidence, precisely what he managed at times last year.

Indeed, across all competitions, he made 33 appearances. This would likely have been more had an injury sustained on international duty in March ruled him out for a few weeks.

Ridvan Yilmaz's Rangers statistics (Premiership only) Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Key passes per game 0.7 1.5 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 1.3 Total duels won per game 2.8 3.4 Assists 0 1 Big chances created 1 6 Via Sofascore

He has since begun the current campaign having started each of the club’s opening four games, yet disaster struck against Kyiv in midweek.

Just minutes after taking a shot at goal, Yilmaz was stretched off in obvious pain, and it didn’t look good for the young defender.

Clement has since revealed that the Turkey international is set to be on the sidelines for between four and six weeks, which leaves the Gers short in that position in the interim.

Might this force Clement’s hand in the transfer window? As he now only has Jefte and Robbie Fraser as options at left-back, both fairly inexperienced at this level, despite their potential.

An update on the Gers transfer activity could potentially see them make a move for a former Manchester United starlet…

Rangers eye move for former Man United defender

According to the Daily Record, the Belgian may dip into the transfer market in order to seek cover for Yilmaz.

This could see him turn to Brandon Williams, the once Man United talent, as a potential saviour to his problems on the left side of the defence.

It states that the former England youth international has been on the club's list of targets throughout the summer and that this latest twist could see them move for him, as they line up a possible swoop.

The Englishman was released by the Old Trafford side at the end of last season. Therefore, he is available on a free transfer, which could be very tempting for Clement considering his lack of funds.

This could give the club another option in this area of the pitch, allowing Jefte the chance to push into a more advanced role on the left wing.

He might not be the marquee signing that the Ibrox faithful are craving right about now, but Williams could be an interesting addition to the first-team squad as a dream replacement for Yilmaz.

Brandon Williams’ Manchester United statistics

The defender broke through into the United first team during the 2019/20 campaign, which was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge of the club.

He ended up making 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and grabbing an assist, looking like he could be the next academy graduate to become a regular fixture in the first team.

The Norwegian coach even lavished praise on the left-back after he won a penalty to help United prevail against Partizan Belgrade back in 2019.

He said: "And, for me, Brandon was man of the match. He's been fantastic the few games he's played. The boy has no fear, he is as brave as a lion and he got us the win.”

Unfortunately, he couldn’t really kick on from here, making just 15 appearances for the Red Devils over the next three seasons, which included a loan spell at Norwich City in the Premier League.

Another loan spell last term, this time at Ipswich Town, was the final straw in order to convince Erik ten Hag that he had a future at United, but despite two goals in 15 games for the East Anglian side, he was released at the end of the season.

What could Brandon Williams offer Rangers

The defender made a total of 47 appearances in the Premier League for both United and Norwich, which proves he has the mentality to perform in one of the best leagues on the planet.

During his loan spell with Ipswich in the first six months of last season, Williams did showcase his defensive skills in the Championship.

Indeed, he won 4.7 total duels per game – a success rate of 58% - while also making 1.9 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and being dribbled past just 0.7 times per game.

When compared to his positional peers in the men’s next 14 competitions, Williams ranked in the top 5% for tackles per 90 (3.14) and in the top 10% for interceptions per 90 (1.57), yet more evidence of his defensive abilities shining through, this time on a much grander scale.

Yilmaz won 3.4 total duels last term while making only one tackle per game and 0.7 interceptions per game, showing the difference between the two defenders.

Bringing a player like Williams to Ibrox, who is still only 23, could be a wise move by Clement, especially with his frailties on the left side of the defence.

It represents a move with little risk for a big reward. If the move doesn’t work out, Williams could be sold down the line for a profit.

If it does, then Clement has signed a former Premier League defender for nothing who becomes a solid member of the first-team squad.

Over to you now Clement and Co.